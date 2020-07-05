News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

LVA 'utterly condemns' scenes of hundreds gathered outside Dublin pubs

LVA 'utterly condemns' scenes of hundreds gathered outside Dublin pubs
File photo
By Joel Slattery
Sunday, July 05, 2020 - 01:33 PM

The Licensed Vintners Association has said that crowds gathering outside pubs in Dublin yesterday evening put the public health in danger.

There were reportedly over 250 people on Dame Lane in Dublin's south inner city.

Publicans are being warned breaches of the public health regulations could lead to garda support being withdrawn when their licence is up for renewal.

Local city councillor Mannix Flynn described the behaviour of some, breaching social distancing as "reckless".

The LVA added that the group "utterly condemns" the scenes, that spread on social media yesterday evening.

"This is in no way acceptable and completely jeopardises public health, given the lack of social distancing observed," the group said in a statement.

"We are reminding pubs who are serving takeout of their responsibilities. Legal advice issued by the gardaí in May said that any drinks purchased as takeaways must be consumed more than 100 metres from the pub which sold the alcohol.

The drinking on the streets is "potentially extremely damaging to public health," they added. 

"It also has a negative impact on the efforts being made by responsible businesses who are beginning the process of recovery."

The LVA said that they support any efforts from the gardaí to manage the issue

READ MORE

Cllr blasts 'reckless' behaviour as hundreds gather outside Dublin pubs

More on this topic

Michael Ball: The theatre industry feels ‘forgotten’ in the pandemicMichael Ball: The theatre industry feels ‘forgotten’ in the pandemic

Coronavirus: Quarantine-free international travel at least two weeks away, Eamon Ryan confirmsCoronavirus: Quarantine-free international travel at least two weeks away, Eamon Ryan confirms

Cllr blasts 'reckless' behaviour as hundreds gather outside Dublin pubsCllr blasts 'reckless' behaviour as hundreds gather outside Dublin pubs

People allowed to attend Sunday Mass for first time in 19 weeks todayPeople allowed to attend Sunday Mass for first time in 19 weeks today

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up