Louth man forced to breach bail conditions to stay alive, court hears

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - 07:04 PM

A Louth man, who was the target of a taxi shooting in Drogheda, has said he has been forced to breach his bail conditions because his life is in danger.

He said he does not want to show his face outside and is trying to be less predictable with his routine.

The man, who cannot be named to protect his life, is charged with an offence of criminal damage and possession of stolen property.

He had been on bail but was arrested over the weekend after allegedly breaching his bail conditions, with his barrister arguing that these conditions have made him a target and a sitting duck.

The defendant told the High Court this afternoon that since he was the target of a shooting earlier this month in Drogheda - in which a taxi driver was injured - he does not want to show his face outside and is trying to hide away.

He said innocent people like a taxi man have been hurt.

The defendant told the court it was unfair to punish him for taking precautions, and he asked the judge to change his bail conditions so his routine can be less predictable.

However, the State argued bail is not an a la carte menu where someone can pick or choose what they want and one breach is a breach too many.

GRA seeks urgent meeting with Garda Commissioner after letter details shortfalls within armed unit

After hearing from both sides, the judge revoked the man’s bail and remanded him in custody.

