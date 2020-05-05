Live music ban would be 'kick in the teeth' for sector

The manager of one of the country's most famous music bars says a proposed ban on live music is "a kick in the teeth" for the sector.

Ray Blackwell of DeBarra's folk bar in Clonakilty was responding to new proposals from pub industry representatives to reopen bars in June subject to restrictions. Mr Blackwell said most of the steps, such as capacity limits and social distancing, make sense but that a proposed ban on live music and DJs has left many at a loss.

Many punters on social media said the moves would kill the Irish bar experience, while musicians and DJs would also see their livelihoods damaged. Vintner representatives, including Michael O'Donovan, chairman of the Cork City Branch of the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI), said the proposals are a starting point ahead of discussions with Government this week.

Mr Blackwell said safety is key for staff and customers. DeBarras has already drawn up plans to account for social distancing, such as a one-way traffic flow through the bar, with furniture removed. But, he added, these plans were progressing with the impression that bands would still be able to play:

To imagine our pub without music is very difficult. It came as a surprise. It's another kick in the teeth for musicians, tech crews, the PR people who support them; it's a big community of people and they have all been affected by this.

Like many venues, DeBarras is forced to think outside the box. It is streaming live music daily on its Facebook page, with the likes of John Spillane (Thurs, May 7), Junior Brother (Fri, May 8), and Elaine Malone (Thurs, May 21) among those lined up to perform at present. Performers are being paid for the shows.

Mr Blackwell said it is a small gesture to the musicians who have played in the venue over the years. He is optimistic that any music bans won't remain in place for long, if at all.

"My understanding is they are just part of the proposals to get pubs open earlier," he said.

"We will wait for further clarification from the government. We have to be optimistic — maybe foolhardy - about this."