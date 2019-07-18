Lisa Smith says she probably won't be coming back to Ireland

The former member of the Defence Forces who travelled to an Islamic State controlled area, but now wants to return home says she does not think she will come back to Ireland.

Lisa Smith, who says she flew on the government jet alongside political leaders such as Bertie Ahern, Mary Mary McAleese and Micheál Martin, is currently in the Ain Issa refugee camp.

In an interview with RTÉ News, she admitted she doesn't think she will return home:

"To be honest I don't think I will be going back, ever," she told journalist Norma Costello

When asked if she felt the Irish Government - and the Irish people - would believe that she didn't fight for the so-called Islamic State, she replied:

I don't know if they will believe it or not but it's the truth.

"But I'm telling you for myself, I didn't fight.

She did admit that there are people in the Islamic State who have "extreme views".

"There are other people here with really extreme and radical views. I don't even want to communicate with these people," she insisted.

"I just came here and now it didn't work out. The Islamic State failed because of everything they have done."