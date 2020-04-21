Light at the end of the tunnel but public must 'stick with the plan', warns doctor

Infectious diseases consultant Eoghan De Barra has called on the public to “stick with the plan” and abide by restrictions to ensure a reduction in transmission of Covid-19.

Dr De Barra told Newstalk Breakfast that while the underlying figures are positive, “we need to stick with the plan.”

When things start looking better there can be a rush to get things back to normal, he said. There is light at the end of the tunnel, but it is too soon to be complacent, he warned.

Dr De Barra explained that the restrictions have had an impact and that they have saved lives.

The high figure of 77 deaths on Monday was for over the previous 10 days, he said. The day by day numbers continue to fall.

Dr De Barra said Beaumont hospital where he works experienced the so-called ‘surge’ over a week ago. Covid-19 patients are still presenting at the hospital, which continues to provide services for non-Covid patients.

He urged any patients experiencing normal health conditions to still come to the hospital where there are two distinct pathways for patients – Covid and non-Covid.

Meanwhile, Simon Harris will meet Nursing Homes Ireland and the health watchdog today about the coronavirus crisis.

Almost half of the 687 deaths from Covid-19 in the Republic relate to nursing home residents.

Hiqa will today publish new guidelines for the sector ahead of urgent inspections next week.