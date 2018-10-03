Leo Varadkar asks former FG TD Peter Fitzpatrick to back budget

Ex-Fine Gael TD Peter Fitzpatrick will back next week’s budget after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar “personally” asked him for his vote during an emergency 45-minute one-to-one private meeting.

Mr Fitzpatrick told to the Irish Examiner last night “I don’t see any reason not to vote in favour” of the budget plans amid ongoing concerns the Government could fall if it fails to be passed.

In a shock move, Mr Fitzpatrick quit Fine Gael on Monday night, citing concerns that he had become “isolated” due to his pro-life views during the campaign to repeal the Eighth Amendment and his issues with existing housing policy.

The decision to quit immediately put politicians on general election alert as the Government could only count on 49 Fine Gael TDs, four Independent Alliance TDs, unaligned Independent TDs Katherine Zappone and Denis Naughten, and opposition Independent TD Michael Lowry for support.

The 56-person figure is one short of the 57 minimum target set out in the confidence and supply deal with Fianna Fáil, meaning Micheál Martin’s party could bring down the Government by sticking rigidly to the agreement during the budget next week.

However, speaking to the Irish Examiner last night, Mr Fitzpatrick said that, after a one-to-one meeting with Mr Varadkar “at the Taoiseach’s request” at Government Buildings yesterday, he is now likely to vote in favour of the budget plans — calming the imminent general election threat.

“It was a 45-minute meeting, it was at the Taoiseach’s request, and he said he needs my vote,” Mr Fitzpatrick said.

“What I’m going to do now is go back to my constituents, to my advisors.

“But he talked about what happened, he said he was sorry, and I don’t see any reason not to vote for the budget right now.”

The Louth TD said his decision to still support the Government’s budget is not based on any deal and is about more general issues such as ensuring the “squeezed middle” and people in need are helped.

However, the confirmation of his support will be welcomed by a number of TDs whose seats would be under pressure if any general election is called.

While Mr Fitzpatrick’s support will only bring budget support to 57, a number of Government sources said Fine Gael has a de facto agreement with former Independent Alliance TD Sean Canney and opposition Independent TD Noel Grealish for support on Dáil “money and no confidence motion votes”.

Although no specific conversations were held with these individuals, this situation, Government sources claim, means Fine Gael believes it will have a 59-person Dáil support in the budget — two more votes than needed.

Meanwhile, the Government press secretary and Mr Fitzpatrick both separately confirmed yesterday that Mr Varadkar did not speak to the Louth TD last week when reports of his potential departure first emerged.

Instead Mr Varadkar, who had last spoken to Mr Fitzpatrick in late July, left discussions to Fine Gael parliamentary party chair Martin Heydon, who sits next to Mr Fitzpatrick in the Dáil, and Government chief whip Joe McHugh.

Asked yesterday if Fianna Fáil or the Rural Independents would be interested in enticing Mr Fitzpatrick to join them, both Fianna Fáil business spokesman Billy Kelleher and Cork South West TD Michael Collins said they are always open to new options.

However, Mr Fitzpatrick told the Irish Examiner last night he wants to remain as an Independent and has no plans to join any other group.