Leading medic welcomes fall in Covid-19 ICU numbers

There has been a further fall in the number of people being treated with Covid-19 in intensive care units.

The latest figure is 98, only the second time it has been less than 100 in the last month.

The death toll in the Republic now stands at 1,286 and there are more than 21,000 confirmed cases.

Dr Mary Favier, President of the Irish College of GPs, said the fall in ICU numbers is welcome.

Dr Favier said: "If people spend time in intensive care, whether they have had a serious operation or something has happened to them, it's often only a couple of days, this (coronavirus) can be a couple of weeks.

"So we'd expect there to be quite a substantial lag from the time people get the disease, to being admitted to hospital, to going into intensive care, to being discharged.

"So it is very good that we are starting to see that line starting to come down, because it means that infections of, say, a month ago or six weeks ago were dropping."