Latest winner becomes 24th person to scoop €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize this year

Latest winner becomes 24th person to scoop €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize this year
By Steve Neville
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 11:46 AM

A EuroMillions player in Dublin is €500,000 richer after winning the Plus draw on Tuesday night.

Players are being asked to check their tickets after the latest winning ticket was sold in the Fresh store on Camden Street.

The winning Advanced Play ticket was sold last week on Tuesday, October 8.

The winning player is 24th person to win the EuroMillions Plus top prize in Ireland this year.

The winning numbers drawn were: 02, 10, 18, 26, 27.

"In last night’s draw, there were over 41,000 winners in Ireland but most importantly, we now welcome our 24th top prize winner of the EuroMillions Plus game in Ireland this year," said a National Lottery spokesperson.

Latest winner becomes 24th person to scoop €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize this year

"Interestingly, the winner of last night’s Plus top prize bought their Mixed Play ticket ahead of last Tuesday’s [October 8] record-breaking €190m EuroMillions jackpot so we are hoping that this will remind our players in the area who bought their Advance Play tickets to check them very carefully.

"If you are the lucky winner, we advise you to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444, and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery to collect your prize."

Noel Smith, who owns the shop where the winning ticket was sold, speculated that the winner could be part of a syndicate.

"There is a huge amount of excitement in the store this morning as customers excitedly check their tickets on their way to work," he said.

"The ticket was actually bought on the same day as last week’s mega €190m EuroMillions draw.

We have a lot of offices nearby who have syndicates in place for the EuroMillions so there’s every possibility that one of these syndicates could have the lucky ticket.

"We’ve been in business here since 2003 and it’s our first big lottery win so we’re going to enjoy the celebrations with our customers and ensure that everybody through the doors today checks their tickets to see if they have won this prize."

Former student donates €1m to UCC School of Law

