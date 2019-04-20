NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Latest opinion polls show conflicting results for main parties

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, April 20, 2019 - 06:00 PM

Two opinion polls show conflicting levels of support for the main parties.

One says Fianna Fáil is now more popular than Fine Gael - with another having the government party 10 points ahead of their rivals.

The two polls released this evening show completely different results for the main parties as the Dáil breaks for Easter.

The Sunday Times/Behaviour and Attitudes poll has Fianna Fáil jumping four points to 29% support and overtaking Fine Gael - which is down three to 28%.

But the Red C poll for the Sunday Business Post has Fine Gael up two to 33% support - a full 10 points clear of Fianna Fáil which is down two.

The polls also disagree on the level of support for Sinn Féin

B&A has Mary Lou McDonald's Party up two to 21% - while it is up one to 14% in the Red C poll.

The mixed results reflect what a lot of politicians still think - that we don't really know the shape of the leading parties.

They may also pour more cold water on the chances of an imminent general election - because while every party can take something good from these polls, there's something bad in there for everyone as well.

