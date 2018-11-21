Home»ireland

Latest Lotto millionaire from Cork 'hasn’t told a soul' about life-changing €1m win

Wednesday, November 21, 2018 - 06:46 PM

A lucky Cork man who became Ireland’s latest Lotto millionaire when he collected a Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €1m at the National Lottery HQ today has said he "hasn’t told a soul" about his win.

The Cork man, who wishes to keep his win private, purchased his winning Quick Pick ticket for the Lotto Plus Draw on Wednesday, October 24 at the Costcutters Store at the N20 Mallow Plaza on the Limerick Road, Mallow, Co Cork.

He admitted that he was completely oblivious to his €1m win until he heard that the local Lotto Plus 1 prize remained unclaimed since it was won almost one month ago.

“I hadn’t a clue that I had the winning ticket until last week,” he said.

I heard that there was a win in Cork last month but it just didn’t register that it could be me. Somebody mentioned it in passing last week and it suddenly dawned on me to check my ticket.

"It was a huge shock to the system to realise I had just become a millionaire,” he said.

While it will be one of the most memorable days of his life, the Cork Lotto winner admitted that he hasn’t shared his news with anybody except for National Lottery officials in Dublin.

“To be honest, I haven’t fully comprehended how this win will change my life.

I am very close to my family and it is very difficult to keep a life-changing win like this from loved ones but I am looking forward to telling them the news when it has fully sunk in.

"I am already making long-term plans for my winnings so I might have a few nice surprises up my sleeve for them very soon,” he added.


