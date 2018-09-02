Latest: Donald Trump 'not welcome in Ireland', says Brendan Howlin

Update 12.25pm: The Labour Party has joined growing calls for mass demonstrations to protest the visit of Donald Trump to Ireland.

Two cabinet ministers Finian McGrath and John Halligan have also stated their opposition to the visit, as well as People Before Profit.

The Government says Mr Trump's visit will be an "opportunity to follow up on the issues discussed in the White House in March including migration, trade, climate change and human rights".

Labour leader Brendan Howlin says this will be a rallying call for people who oppose Donald Trump's worldview.

"Ireland is an open and tolerant nation, committed to peace and democracy. Trump’s values are not our values and there should be no welcome for this man," he said.

"We must send a clear signal around the world that dangerous politicians will be opposed by all democratic means, including by peaceful protest.

"Labour will actively oppose this visit, working with likeminded people.

"I would ask people to recall the protests in 2003 against the Iraq War, where over 100,000 people marched in opposition. Now is another time where people from all walks of life need to raise their voices together.

Trump is a menace to democracy and our way of life. Trump is not welcome in Ireland.

Digital Desk

Earlier: Richard Boyd Barrett: 'Shameful' that Donald Trump to visit Ireland

Update 7.05am: People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett's slamming the Taoiseach's decision to welcome Donald Trump to Ireland as 'shameful'.

He says he's already contacted other groups to organise major demonstrations when the US President arrives in November.

He says his politics have made the world a more dangerous and divided place.

Deputy Boyd Barrett says he does not like what Mr. Trump stands for.

"Donald Trump is a promoter of the politics of hate, of corporate greed, of war and of prejudice and I think it's really shameful that Leo Varadkar would bring him over here to legitimise and endorse those politics.

"I'd really urge people who believe in peace, equality and justice to come out and protest against Trump's really nasty political agenda."

Digital Desk