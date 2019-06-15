News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Last night's €500k EuroMillions Plus tickets were bought in Cork and Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 15, 2019 - 12:35 PM

Two ticket holders in Cork and Dublin won the €500,000 top prize in the EuroMillions Plus draw last night.

The winning Quick Pick ticket in Cork was bought in Buckley’s Kiosk in Merchants Quay shopping centre on Patrick’s Street in the city while in Dublin the second winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Centra Store in Harold's Cross in Dublin 6W.

There was no winner of the €17m jackpot last night.

The numbers drawn for the €500,000 EuroMillions Plus Irish Only raffle were 10, 16, 23, 33 and 35.

Two other players from Galway and Dublin also matched five numbers to win €20,265 each in last night's EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning Quick Pick tickets were sold at the Londis convenience store in Clarinbridge, Co. Galway, and at Tuthills newsagents in the Pavillions Shopping Centre in Swords, Co. Dublin.

