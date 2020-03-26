News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Landlords just sold up': Leo Varadkar explains why Dáil rejected 12-month rent freeze

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 26, 2020 - 09:44 PM

The Dáil has voted against extending a ban on rent increases and evictions to cover the next year instead of just three months.

People Before Profit sought the amendment to legislation being considered by the Dáil - arguing the economic effect of the Coronavirus will last longer than the medical impact.

The vote was defeated 25 to 23 with Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and four Independents voting against it.

The four Independents were Cathal Berry, Noel Grealish, Mattie McGrath and Richard O'Donoghue

The government says the ban on increases and evictions can be extended beyond three months under the bill anyway.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pointed to examples of rent freezes being counter-productive as his reasoning behind his vote.

"We know rent freezes for example in places like San Francisco didn't work.

"Landlords just sold up," he pointed up, adding that this meant there were fewer properties available to rent.

"We know in Berlin that even the announcement of a rent freeze caused investors and developers and builders to build fewer homes and more hotels and offices instead because the return was better.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

