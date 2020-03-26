'Landlords just sold up': Leo Varadkar explains why Dáil rejected 12-month rent freeze

The Dáil has voted against extending a ban on rent increases and evictions to cover the next year instead of just three months.

People Before Profit sought the amendment to legislation being considered by the Dáil - arguing the economic effect of the Coronavirus will last longer than the medical impact.

The vote was defeated 25 to 23 with Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and four Independents voting against it.

The four Independents were Cathal Berry, Noel Grealish, Mattie McGrath and Richard O'Donoghue

The government says the ban on increases and evictions can be extended beyond three months under the bill anyway.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pointed to examples of rent freezes being counter-productive as his reasoning behind his vote.

"We know rent freezes for example in places like San Francisco didn't work.

"Landlords just sold up," he pointed up, adding that this meant there were fewer properties available to rent.

"We know in Berlin that even the announcement of a rent freeze caused investors and developers and builders to build fewer homes and more hotels and offices instead because the return was better.

