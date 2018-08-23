Lahinch Community Playground’s insurance rises 1,400%

By Andrew Hamilton

One of the country’s busiest playgrounds is facing closure as a result of crippling insurance premiums which rose by 1,400% in just eight years.

Thousands of children use Lahinch Community Playground in Clare every week, but some insurance claims have put the future of the facility in jeopardy.

Insurance premiums for the playground have risen from just €400 when the facility opened in 2010 to €6,000 this year — the playground’s voluntary management committee say they cannot meet the expense.

A committee spokesperson said that if the current culture continues, the playground will have to close.

“We are hoping for the best, year on year. We have such passion to keep this playground going, we don’t want to see the gates close but it is going to happen,” said the spokesperson.

“If this is the culture that we are living in, this is going to happen.

“I can’t say anything about any specific cases, but, in general terms, if you bring your kids into a playground, it is up to you to keep your eyes on your kids.”

“If one of your kids falls in a playground, you pick them up, rub their knee, and get them going again, you don’t go looking for the first solicitor you can find. You have to keep your eyes on your kids.”

The Lahinch playground was officially opened in 2010 after nearly 10 years of campaigning and fundraising.

“This playground is not government funded so it is everyone’s responsibility to look after it,” said the spokesperson.

“People need to look after it, it shouldn’t be down to the 10 members of the committee, it should be in everyone’s own interest to look after it.

“We have had serious support from people online about this issue

“It’s breathtaking to see how people have reacted. We are not alone, people do value this playground.”

According to the playground’s committee, Clare County Council has pledged to assist with this year’s insurance premium but there is no long-term plan to meet the yearly cost of insurance.

The playground was wiped out following severe storms in early 2014 but that damage is not impacting on its current insurance premiums.