Lady Gaga and Gay Byrne electrify Facebook

Electric Picnic, Brexit, Gay Byrne and Munster Rugby were just some of the most talked about moments on Facebook in Ireland this year.

The social media giant has published its annual ‘Year In Review’ list which reveals the most talked about and celebrated moments on the platform.

This year also sees a monthly breakdown of the most discussed topics on Facebook, as well as Instagram revealing the most followed accounts and hashtags in Ireland.

The most discussed topics on Facebook by month were:

January: Munster Rugby

Munster Rugby February: Lady Gaga’s performance at the Oscars

Lady Gaga’s performance at the Oscars March: Christchurch Mosque Attack

Christchurch Mosque Attack April: Notre Dame de Paris Fire

Notre Dame de Paris Fire May: Game of ThronesFinale

Game of ThronesFinale June: President Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland

President Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland July: Fortnite Battle Royale at the Fortnite World Cup 2019

Fortnite Battle Royale at the Fortnite World Cup 2019 August: Amazon Forest Fires

Amazon Forest Fires September: Electric Picnic

Electric Picnic October: Brexit

Brexit November: Gay Byrne

On Instagram, the most followed accounts in Ireland this year are: Conor McGregor (thenotoriousmma); Seán McLoughlin (jacksepticeye); Maura Higgins (maurahiggins); RoryMcIlroy (rorymcilroy) and Dee Devlin (deedevlin1).

The most followed Instagram hashtags this year are: Irish interiors, Mrs Hinch, Wild Atlantic Way, Love and Love Island.

Head of Facebook Ireland Gareth Lambe, said the topics reveal what is being talked about right across Ireland every month of the year.

“Every day, people come to Facebook to connect with their friends and family, to support the causes they believe in and talk about the things that matter to them.

“As with previous years, it’s incredible to see the range of topics discussed on Facebook by people in Ireland; from local politics and sport to global entertainment and world events.

“This year is no different with highlights including Munster Rugby, Brexit, Electric Picnic, Game of Thrones finale and the Amazon forest fires,” he said.