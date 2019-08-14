News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Lack of sunshine responsible for Vitamin D deficiency in Donegal, study finds

Lack of sunshine responsible for Vitamin D deficiency in Donegal, study finds
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, August 14, 2019 - 08:10 AM

People in Donegal are lacking in vitamin D because they are not getting enough sunshine.

The number of people with a deficiency is so high, that scientists initially thought there was a problem with their testing equipment.

Donegal GP Martin Coyne examined 10,000 vitamin D test results from Letterkenny University Lab and found that 75% of people had insufficient levels of the vitamin.

A further 12% of samples were extremely low.

This compares to a recent study of older adults across Ireland which found that just 12.5% of the population were deficient in vitamin D.

The lack of sunshine in the county is being blamed for the low levels of the vitamin and high number of people with osteoporosis.

Dr Coyne said we should go out in the sun without suncream for 15 minutes a day.

He said: "We're going to upset the dermatology lobby on this one, but this has been advice that's been around for a very long time.

"Those 15 minutes can be broken down to three five minute spells where you're just exposing your face and arms to sunshine - not to the point of sunburn or reddening but that would be sufficient enough to build up our Vitamin D levels."

READ MORE

Two men arrested following attempted ATM robbery in Cavan

More on this topic

Vaccine against chlamydia moves a step closer after successful clinical trialVaccine against chlamydia moves a step closer after successful clinical trial

High-fat diet ‘stops brain from signalling when you are full’High-fat diet ‘stops brain from signalling when you are full’

Quick fix: 25% of all meals include food and drinks high in fat, salt and sugarQuick fix: 25% of all meals include food and drinks high in fat, salt and sugar

State-of-the-art cancer care centre begins treating first patients in CorkState-of-the-art cancer care centre begins treating first patients in Cork

TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

President and Taoiseach offer condolences to Nóra Quoirin’s familyPresident and Taoiseach offer condolences to Nóra Quoirin’s family

When Leaving Cert success means more than just pointsWhen Leaving Cert success means more than just points

US Vice President Mike Pence to visit Ireland next monthUS Vice President Mike Pence to visit Ireland next month

Boy, 3, dies after pool incident on holidayBoy, 3, dies after pool incident on holiday


Lifestyle

August of 1969 was a month of events in Northern Ireland which have echoed down through history.August 14, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »