News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Kriegel family: ‘Pain of living without Ana is unbearable’

Kriegel family: ‘Pain of living without Ana is unbearable’
Pictured the parents of Ana Kriegel (L to R) Geraldine and Patrick Kriegal leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin today. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie.
By Eoin Reynolds
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 06:00 AM

By Eoin Reynolds, Alison O’Riordan, and Cate McCurry

The mother of murdered schoolgirl Anastasia Kriegel has said the pain of living without her is “unbearable”.

In an emotional tribute to Ana, Geraldine Kriegel said her 14-year-old daughter was “too good to be true” and that she embraced life and was kind to everyone.

In her victim impact statement, Ms Kriegel told the court that Ana’s murder has left an emptiness in the lives of all who knew her.

Ana’s naked body was found in an abandoned farmhouse in Lucan, Co Dublin, in May 2018, three days after she had been reported missing by her parents.

Two 15-year-old boys, known as Boy A and Boy B, were found guilty last June of murdering Ana. They remain in Oberstown Children’s Detention Campus and will be sentenced next Tuesday. Both boys have been granted lifelong anonymity due to their age.

Boy A was also convicted of aggravated sexual assault.

The court heard yesterday how Boy A has accepted he caused the death of Ana.

The Central Criminal Court heard he provided accounts to various professionals since his conviction in which he described causing injuries to Ana.

He described a number of actions including headlock, choke hold, kicking, and hitting her with a stick and with a block, which he either threw at her or hit off her head on three occasions.

However, Boy A maintains he did not sexually assault her and put forward another explanation as to how his semen got on her top. The prosecuting barrister did not provide any of these details.The court heard Boy B had not come to Garda attention and although gardaí examined his phone and laptop, nothing sinister was found.

he boy’s family are hard-working people, the court was told, and have never come to the attention of gardaí.

Since Boy A was charged with Ana’s murder, his good behaviour has continued while in detention and while out on bail. He is studying for his Junior Certificate.

Patrick Gageby, for Boy A, did not advise the judge on sentencing but asked him to consider the boy’s age and previous court decisions that found that juveniles convicted of murder “may develop into very different personalities” when they become adults.

He said any sentence must punish the offence and act as a deterrent to others and protect society. However, this should be balanced by the need for Boy A to be rehabilitated. He said it is in the public interest that the boy be returned to society as a law-abiding person. He further suggested the judge could impose a sentence that can be reviewed after a certain period of time.

Garda Detective Inspector Mark O’Neill, senior investigating officer, said Boy B has maintained the position he gave to gardaí that he did not have any part in Ana’s death and that he ran away when he saw Boy A attacking her.

The court heard Boy B had not come to Garda attention and although gardaí examined his phone and laptop, nothing sinister was found.

Damien Colgan, for Boy B, said it is clear from the reports handed into the court that his client does not accept the verdict. Counsel said he is therefore limited in what he can say.

The boy’s family are hard-working people, the court was told, and have never come to the attention of gardaí.

He said the judge has the benefit of reports which detail Boy B’s education. He also revealed that there has been a falling out between Boy B and his father over the boy’s “failure to deal with matters in the way he expected him to on the day”.

Mr Colgan said the reports state that his client is at a low risk of reoffending and also has “personal difficulties” and “suicidal tendencies”.

He asked the court to be “as lenient as possible” and reminded Justice McDermott no DNA belonging to Boy B was found at the scene.

The court heard that there is a dispute as to whose idea it was to meet Ana, who decided Boy B would call for her, who decided to meet at the disused farmhouse, who brought which items to Glenwood House, especially the tape, and how Ana’s clothing was removed.

There was also a dispute over who assaulted Ana and with what, who smashed her phone when it started to ring, who put tape on her neck, and whether there was previous discussions about Boy A saying he wanted to kill Ana, and how the boys came up with similar accounts after she went missing.

Det Insp O’Neill said no explanation has been forthcoming as to why her murder happened.

Mr Justice McDermott will sentence the boys next Tuesday, November 5.

READ MORE

Special Report: ‘Our Ana was wild and wonderful, electric, so full of fun, madness, and laughter’

More on this topic

Special Report: ‘Our Ana was wild and wonderful, electric, so full of fun, madness, and laughter’Special Report: ‘Our Ana was wild and wonderful, electric, so full of fun, madness, and laughter’

Boy A's grandfather: 'Much-loved' grandson 'incredibly remorseful for what happened'Boy A's grandfather: 'Much-loved' grandson 'incredibly remorseful for what happened'

'We pace the house at night agonising (about her) torture': Geraldine Kriegel describes aftermath of Ana's murder'We pace the house at night agonising (about her) torture': Geraldine Kriegel describes aftermath of Ana's murder

Boy A admits at sentence hearing to causing Ana Kriegel's death, denies sexual assaultBoy A admits at sentence hearing to causing Ana Kriegel's death, denies sexual assault


Ana KriegelTrialParentsTOPIC: Ana Kriegel

More in this Section

Ex-chief EU negotiator ‘slower’ to realise issue of movement of goods between Ireland and UKEx-chief EU negotiator ‘slower’ to realise issue of movement of goods between Ireland and UK

Five directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings receive renewed death threatFive directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings receive renewed death threat

TDs investigating #Votegate will seek legal advice on extent of their powersTDs investigating #Votegate will seek legal advice on extent of their powers

TD whose car was burned out 'feared same fate as Kevin Lunney'TD whose car was burned out 'feared same fate as Kevin Lunney'


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps has some tips on how to engage in drama-free negotiations when redecorating a teenager’s roomTeenage kicks: How to engage in drama-free negotiations when redecorating a teenager’s room

Guidelines for picking a coffee table are simple and effective so you find the right shape, size and material to suit your space and purpose, as well as satisfying your inner interiors stylist, writes Carol O’CallaghanTable that: See our top guidelines for choosing the perfect coffee table

The nightmare never ends for Bethesda, the creators of the Elder Scrolls series and Fallout developers. Fallout 76,released almost two years ago, had a bad start back in 2017 — but things got far worse this past week.Game Tech: Fallout over new €100 subscription

Something wicked this way comes! From Prada’s high-fashion take on Wednesday Addams to the dark romance of Simone Rocha, there was a haunting elegance to the autumn winter collections.Black Magic Fashion: A haunting elegance to autumn winter collections

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »