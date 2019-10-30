Kriegel family: ‘Pain of living without Ana is unbearable’

By Eoin Reynolds, Alison O’Riordan, and Cate McCurry

The mother of murdered schoolgirl Anastasia Kriegel has said the pain of living without her is “unbearable”.

In an emotional tribute to Ana, Geraldine Kriegel said her 14-year-old daughter was “too good to be true” and that she embraced life and was kind to everyone.

In her victim impact statement, Ms Kriegel told the court that Ana’s murder has left an emptiness in the lives of all who knew her.

Ana’s naked body was found in an abandoned farmhouse in Lucan, Co Dublin, in May 2018, three days after she had been reported missing by her parents.

Two 15-year-old boys, known as Boy A and Boy B, were found guilty last June of murdering Ana. They remain in Oberstown Children’s Detention Campus and will be sentenced next Tuesday. Both boys have been granted lifelong anonymity due to their age.

Boy A was also convicted of aggravated sexual assault.

The court heard yesterday how Boy A has accepted he caused the death of Ana.

The Central Criminal Court heard he provided accounts to various professionals since his conviction in which he described causing injuries to Ana.

He described a number of actions including headlock, choke hold, kicking, and hitting her with a stick and with a block, which he either threw at her or hit off her head on three occasions.

However, Boy A maintains he did not sexually assault her and put forward another explanation as to how his semen got on her top. The prosecuting barrister did not provide any of these details.The court heard Boy B had not come to Garda attention and although gardaí examined his phone and laptop, nothing sinister was found.

he boy’s family are hard-working people, the court was told, and have never come to the attention of gardaí.

Since Boy A was charged with Ana’s murder, his good behaviour has continued while in detention and while out on bail. He is studying for his Junior Certificate.

Patrick Gageby, for Boy A, did not advise the judge on sentencing but asked him to consider the boy’s age and previous court decisions that found that juveniles convicted of murder “may develop into very different personalities” when they become adults.

He said any sentence must punish the offence and act as a deterrent to others and protect society. However, this should be balanced by the need for Boy A to be rehabilitated. He said it is in the public interest that the boy be returned to society as a law-abiding person. He further suggested the judge could impose a sentence that can be reviewed after a certain period of time.

Garda Detective Inspector Mark O’Neill, senior investigating officer, said Boy B has maintained the position he gave to gardaí that he did not have any part in Ana’s death and that he ran away when he saw Boy A attacking her.

Damien Colgan, for Boy B, said it is clear from the reports handed into the court that his client does not accept the verdict. Counsel said he is therefore limited in what he can say.

He said the judge has the benefit of reports which detail Boy B’s education. He also revealed that there has been a falling out between Boy B and his father over the boy’s “failure to deal with matters in the way he expected him to on the day”.

Mr Colgan said the reports state that his client is at a low risk of reoffending and also has “personal difficulties” and “suicidal tendencies”.

He asked the court to be “as lenient as possible” and reminded Justice McDermott no DNA belonging to Boy B was found at the scene.

The court heard that there is a dispute as to whose idea it was to meet Ana, who decided Boy B would call for her, who decided to meet at the disused farmhouse, who brought which items to Glenwood House, especially the tape, and how Ana’s clothing was removed.

There was also a dispute over who assaulted Ana and with what, who smashed her phone when it started to ring, who put tape on her neck, and whether there was previous discussions about Boy A saying he wanted to kill Ana, and how the boys came up with similar accounts after she went missing.

Det Insp O’Neill said no explanation has been forthcoming as to why her murder happened.

Mr Justice McDermott will sentence the boys next Tuesday, November 5.