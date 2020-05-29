News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Kinsale actor, Tony Scannell, aka The Bill's Det Sgt Ted Roach, dies

Kinsale actor, Tony Scannell, aka The Bill's Det Sgt Ted Roach, dies
Tony Scannell has passed away aged 74. Image Credit: UKTV Play
By Des O'Driscoll
Friday, May 29, 2020 - 03:23 PM

The death has taken place of Kinsale actor, Tony Scannell — best known for his role as Detective Sergeant Ted Roach in ITV show The Bill. He spent nine years with the long-running police drama, from 1984 to 1993, and briefly reprised his role in 2000.

Scannell was involved in a number of other TV series and films during his career, among them the 1980 version of Flash, where he appeared alongside Max von Sydow as 'Ming's Officer'.

Born in Cork in 1945, Scannell spent many years in Kinsale, staying on in the town to finish his schooling and to live with his grandmother when his father Tom and mother Peggy moved to England for work. 

His father, Tom Scannell, hailed from Youghal, and had a career as a professional footballer in the 1950s, mostly with Southend United, and had one cap for the Republic of Ireland.

Before he became an actor, Tony Scannell had a stint in the Royal Air Force where he trained as a photographic reconnaisance and had spent three years in Cyprus.

In 1989, Scannell appeared on Wogan — the chatshow presented by Terry Wogan — and spoke about the research he had done for his role in The Bill

"About five years ago the cast did the research to see a police station at work and I went and met a number of detectives socially and got to know about characters like Roach, and when I met police people on the beat, they say 'there's a Ted Roach in every station'."

Resident in Britain for many years, Scannell, who was 74 when he died, is survived by his wife Agnes Lillis, three adult children, two brothers and two sisters.

Ms Lillis told BBC News: "Tony was the big love of my life. We'd been together a long, long time, and we grew closer and closer. Our relationship had many different lives, and he had many different lives in the sense of character transformations. He was very mellow and considerate."

READ MORE

Louis Walsh leads tributes to 'one of the greats', showband legend Brendan Bowyer

More on this topic

Friday's TV Highlights: A star-studded finale from the Late Late Show and a classic Brazil v France encounterFriday's TV Highlights: A star-studded finale from the Late Late Show and a classic Brazil v France encounter

Britain’s Got Talent judges wowed by straw playerBritain’s Got Talent judges wowed by straw player

The weekend's telly: Baby Driver, Good Vibrations, Italia '90The weekend's telly: Baby Driver, Good Vibrations, Italia '90

Little Fires Everywhere author on adapting her best-selling book for TVLittle Fires Everywhere author on adapting her best-selling book for TV


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: TV

More in this Section

Coronavirus: Department of health rejects criticism of isolated nursing homesCoronavirus: Department of health rejects criticism of isolated nursing homes

Gardaí warn public of Covid-19 restrictions as motorists fined and turned away from Wicklow beachesGardaí warn public of Covid-19 restrictions as motorists fined and turned away from Wicklow beaches

Leaving Cert calculated grades registration deadline extended until middayLeaving Cert calculated grades registration deadline extended until midday

Calls for online alcohol sales to be regulated amid reported increase of drinkingCalls for online alcohol sales to be regulated amid reported increase of drinking


Lifestyle

A whiff of new normality is in the air, writes Des O'SullivanAntiques: How to put a post-lockdown world in the frame

Another week, another fiendishly fun test of your arts and showbiz knowledge from Irish Examiner Arts Editor Des O'DriscollScene & Heard: Fun culture quiz

The story of how the Cork-based executive head chef faced her “demons” and turned around her life just before her 30th birthday.This is me: Trisha Lewis transforms her body and mindset

A star-studded finale from the Late Late Show and a classic Brazil v France encounter feature among today's top tips.Friday's TV Highlights: A star-studded finale from the Late Late Show and a classic Brazil v France encounter

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

  • 7
  • 23
  • 30
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »