Killarney 'numb with shock' after woman found dead with husband and sons in US

The mayor of Killarney has said every possible help and support will be offered to the Kelly and Doolan families on the death of Joan Huber.

The 53-year-old woman who died along with her two teenage sons and husband in a suspected murder-suicide incident in Nevada, USA, was originally from Coolcuslaugh to the east of Killarney.

She was the eldest of five children of the late John Kelly, a huge figure in the town.

Mrs Huber's mother Sheila, nee Doolan, and a number of her siblings live in Killarney. Her death has shocked the family and wider community.

Some of her four siblings are preparing to travel to the USA, it is understood.

Speaking from outside the family home at noon, where Joan’s brothers and other siblings had gathered to be with their mother, Cllr Michael Gleeson, a close friend of the family, said: “The entire community is numb with shock and pain. The Kelly and Doolan families have been and are at the heart of the local community in Spa, Killarney and East Kerry.”

"The family asked for their privacy be respected," the Mayor of Killarney added.

If there is anything the community in Spa and Killarney can do for them, they will do it, the mayor said, after extending his condolences to the family.

Ms Huber’s late father John Kelly was a huge figure in the Spa/Killarney area, and involved in politics, the GAA and rowing, as well as local history.

He had been chairman, as well as president, of the East Kerry Board GAA and the Spa GAA Club, acted as masseur for the Kerry team in the 1990s and contested the general election for the Progressive Democrats in the late 1980s.

Joan was the eldest of five children and had attended Lissivigeen National School and the Loretto in Killarney.

She also studied in Skerries College in Dublin and, it is understood, worked in administration.

She had been in the US for around 30 years. The Huber family had lived in California before moving to Nevada.