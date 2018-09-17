Home»Breaking News»ireland

Kevin Sharkey pulls out of Presidential race

Monday, September 17, 2018 - 10:03 AM

Kevin Sharkey has pulled out of the race to become the next President of Ireland.

He announced his decision in a statement this morning, citing the "corruption of councils all over Ireland."

Instead, he says he is now focusing on his new collection of paintings.

Mr Sharkey was one of a number of presidential hopefuls yet to receive the backing of four local authority's - the figure needed to officially become a candidate.

Gavin Duffy, Sean Gallagher, President Michael D Higgins, Joan Freeman and Liadh Ní Riada have so far been confirmed for the ballot paper on 26th of October.

Meanwhile, a request has been put to Louth County Council to hold a second hearing for potential Presidential candidates.

Gavin Duffy has written to the council after its original hearing clashed with a meeting of Roscommon County Council.

He says it's "only fair" for other candidates to be given a hearing in Louth.

Since receiving his fourth endorsement from Waterford Council he has withdrawn from seeking any more.

Digital Desk


