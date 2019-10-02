News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Kerry road accident victim identified as young nurse

Kerry road accident victim identified as young nurse
By Anne Lucey
Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 05:46 PM

The young woman who lost her life in a road accident in Kerry this morning worked as a nurse at University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.

She has been named locally as Kerrie Browne (aged 26) from Brosna.

It is understood she was on her way home after finishing her night shift when the accident occurred on the N21 at Meenleitrim, Castleisland.

Ms Browne studied and trained in London and worked for some time in England as a nurse before returning to Kerry.

Gardaí said the fatal road traffic collision involving a jeep and a car occurred at around 8am.

They said the woman who lost her life was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the jeep was taken to University Hospital and his injuries have been described as minor and non-life threatening.

The scene at the crash site was preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and the local Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí at Tralee are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Local councillor Bobby O’Connell from Castleisland who knows the family well said people were in a state of shock.

READ MORE

Court hears harassment of woman in Cork by stranger was completely life-changing

The victim's father David from Brosna and her mother Margaret who is originally from England were very well known and very well liked and the Brownes of Brosna were a large extended family.

“Everyone is very upset,” Mr O’Connell said.

The late Ms Browne was a finalist in the London Rose of Tralee competition in 2016.

More on this topic

Two Limerick men named as victims of Co Clare crashTwo Limerick men named as victims of Co Clare crash

Man, 24, dies in Co Cork crashMan, 24, dies in Co Cork crash

Two die after car crashes into wall and is engulfed in flames in ClareTwo die after car crashes into wall and is engulfed in flames in Clare

Woman, 69, killed in Donegal collision was returning from country music eventWoman, 69, killed in Donegal collision was returning from country music event


crashKerryTOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

Freddie Thompson challenge against 'unbearable' prison conditions adjourned at last minuteFreddie Thompson challenge against 'unbearable' prison conditions adjourned at last minute

'Affordable bus prices' coming to West Cork as private company provide alternative to Bus Éireann'Affordable bus prices' coming to West Cork as private company provide alternative to Bus Éireann

'It's not promising': Varadkar to speak with Johnson today'It's not promising': Varadkar to speak with Johnson today

Govt secures €530m to gain access to Europe's energy gridGovt secures €530m to gain access to Europe's energy grid


Lifestyle

Combating sleepless nights is possible, but as nutrition expert Rob Hobson tells Liz Connor, there’s an art to it.Nutritionist Rob Hobson battled insomnia for years – here’s how he finally managed to fix his sleep

At the beach and beyond, this Indian Ocean island is a breath of fresh air, says Priya Joshi.This is why life in Mauritius really is a breeze

North Clare and its Burren landscape is a barren, yet breath taking part of the country, writes Mimi Murray.Wild charm in craggy Clare - The best of the Burren

An Irish dubbing of the infamous film Salo, or the 120 Days of Sodom, is not an enjoyable experience for the audience. But that's precisely the point, writes Alan O'Riordan.Review: Irish dubbing of Salo not an enjoyable experience. But that's precisely the point

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »