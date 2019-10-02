Kerry road accident victim identified as young nurse

The young woman who lost her life in a road accident in Kerry this morning worked as a nurse at University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.

She has been named locally as Kerrie Browne (aged 26) from Brosna.

It is understood she was on her way home after finishing her night shift when the accident occurred on the N21 at Meenleitrim, Castleisland.

Ms Browne studied and trained in London and worked for some time in England as a nurse before returning to Kerry.

Gardaí said the fatal road traffic collision involving a jeep and a car occurred at around 8am.

They said the woman who lost her life was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the jeep was taken to University Hospital and his injuries have been described as minor and non-life threatening.

The scene at the crash site was preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and the local Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí at Tralee are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Local councillor Bobby O’Connell from Castleisland who knows the family well said people were in a state of shock.

The victim's father David from Brosna and her mother Margaret who is originally from England were very well known and very well liked and the Brownes of Brosna were a large extended family.

“Everyone is very upset,” Mr O’Connell said.

The late Ms Browne was a finalist in the London Rose of Tralee competition in 2016.