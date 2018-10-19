Kerry farmer found guilty of manslaughter of neighbour

By Anne Lucey, Tralee

The jury in the trial of north Kerry farmer Michael Ferris at the Central Criminal Court in Tralee has returned a verdict of “not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter. “

The seven men and five women had been deliberating for four hours and 31 minutes. Ten minutes earlier had been told they could bring in a majority verdict.

The decision was reached by a majority of 10 to two.

Thanking them, Ms Justice Carmel Stewart said it had not been an easy trial and they could be excused from jury duty for 10 years.

Michael Ferris, a dairy farmer, and a single man, aged 63, of Rattoo in Co. Kerry had pleaded not guilty to the murder of John Anthony O’Mahony, a bachelor and a tillage farmer aged 73 of Ardoughter, Ballyduff, at Rattoo at around 8am on April 4, 2017.

The prosecution had argued the killing had been deliberate and intentional and it was murder.

However, the defence had argued there had been accumulated provocation because of the behaviour of the dead man, John Anthony O’Mahony, and the fair verdict and the just verdict would be manslaughter.

Brendan Grehan, SC, had said in his closing speech that he made no apology for speaking ill of the dead, which was not a normal thing to do. But it was necessary to show why Michael Ferris “a good man who did a bad thing,” did what he did.

Michael Ferris, a man who had no previous convictions and for whom everyone had a good word, and was obliging and kind, had not become a murderer overnight, Mr Grehan said.

The family of Anthony O’Mahony man shook their heads and cried as the not guilty of murder verdict was read out.

Seamus (brother) and Margaret O'Mahony with Angela (sister) and Christy Houlihan after the Requiem mass last year for Anthony O'Mahony (inset).

Ms Justice Stewart said she wanted to express her sympathy to Mr O’Mahony’s relatives on his death.

Sentencing will be at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin on November 26.