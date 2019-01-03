NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Kerry family plans to pay off mortgage with €1m jackpot won on first-time try

Thursday, January 03, 2019 - 12:42 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A Kerry family has collected a cheque for €1m from the National Lottery headquarters in Dublin.

They won the top prize of the Daily Million game on Friday, December 28, with a lottery ticket they won as a prize in a previous Lotto draw.

It was the first time they played the Daily Million game.

The winning ticket was printed at the Applegreen Service Station on Manor Road in Tralee, Co. Kerry.

The winning husband said: “It’s just so hard to believe, there are so many incredible coincidences which have led us to this €1 million win.

READ MORE: Taoiseach: Carbon tax 'not designed to take money out of your pocket'

“To be honest, I had never played the Daily Million game before so I didn’t really know too much about it. I was checking a Lotto ticket from a previous draw and I had two numbers and the bonus ball and unbelievably the prize was a Quick Pick ticket for the Daily Million draw – little did I know it would turn out to be one million.

“We didn’t give the ticket a second thought until we checked the results of the EuroMillions draw last Friday night.

"Once we realised that we hadn’t won the €120 million jackpot, I casually swiped the Daily Million ticket on my phone and up this message popped – we’d just realised we had won a million euros. It was just unbelievable.”

The family are planning to take some time out before they make any major plans for their prize, but they plan to start the New Year with a clean slate and top of their priorities is to clear their mortgage and pay off all of their bills.


KEYWORDS

LottoEuroMillions

Related Articles

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot

One winner of tonight's €129m EuroMillions jackpot

One lucky Wexford ticket holder is Ireland’s newest National Lottery millionaire

'It means the world to me' - National Lottery scratchcard winner to use some of €40k prize for father's op

More in this Section

DUP warns Theresa May it expects changes to her Brexit deal

Brexit blamed as new car sales fall 4.4% in 2018

Libraries nationwide abolish fines for overdue items

Shane Ross criticised for 'cop out' over proposed cycling laws


Lifestyle

Alaska at 60: 8 reasons to visit America’s ‘last frontier’

Learning Points: Make the choice between paradise or perfection

A question of taste: Cork singer-songwriter Sam Clague

Speeding up the armed struggle in RTÉ's new historical series Resistance

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 02, 2019

    • 2
    • 14
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »