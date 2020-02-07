‘Keeping climate in voter’s minds’: Hundreds take to the streets in pre-election strike

Hundreds of school children took to the streets today to highlight what they describe as a lack of inaction on climate change.

The sixth student-led Fridays For Future strike to take place in recent months, the demonstrations in Cork, Dublin, and Waterford were timed, to coincide with tomorrow's general election.

That’s according to Beth Doherty, a spokeswoman for the Fridays For Future strikers in Dublin.

“We might not have a say in how the election goes but the strikes were planned and timed to make sure that the climate is to the forefront of voters’ minds.

“Election candidates were welcome to attend the strikes but they were told not to bring any political banners.”

Ahead of the planned strikes, gardaí in Dublin had raised health and safety concerns and expressed reservations about a possible risk of crushing at the event.

They had also warned the group that anyone who was responsible for taking students out of school would be open to criminal proceedings in the event of crushing.

The school strikers gained the backing of former president Mary Robinson, who issued a message of support ahead of the marches.

“It’s very important that children can protest in their Fridays for Future, particularly because they can’t vote in elections — and they want to draw attention to the importance of the climate crisis.

“And you’re never too young to protest: the right of freedom of expression is a right at any stage.”

Fridays For Future aims to demand climate action through peaceful protests and strikes from school.

The global, youth-led movement began after Greta Thunberg sat in front of the Swedish parliament in protest over a lack of action on climate.