Keane Mulready-Woods murder: Gardaí speaking to residents as Taoiseach to visit Drogheda

- with reporting from Elaine Keogh

Gardaí are speaking to residents in Rathmullan Park in Drogheda, following the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods.

The 17-year-old was murdered as part of the ongoing gang feud in the Co Louth town.

Gardaí are appealing to people not to share videos and photos that appear to show Mr Mulready-Wood's final moments.

The gruesome content is being circulated on social media.

They say it is unverified and upsetting to the 17-year-old's family.

He was killed and his body dismembered as part of the ongoing gang feud in Drogheda, which has terrorised the town since July 2018.

A house in Rathmullan Park in Drogheda remains sealed off as gardaí work to establish if its the murder scene.

Results of DNA analysis on the second set of remains found in Ballybough in Dublin are expected today.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is set to visit Drogheda in the coming days in the wake of one of the murders.

With no end to the feud in sight, and the incidents involved escalating in depravity, the Fine Gael leader was keen to assert that no expense would be spared in bringing the killers to justice.

Mr Varadkar described the killing, which saw the youngster’s dismembered body dumped in different locations on Dublin’s northside following his disappearance last Sunday, as “the most gruesome, grotesque murder I can think of”.

Meanwhile, the independent local radio station for Louth and Meath, LMFM, devoted the whole of it’s popular Michael Reade programme to the reaction to the murder of local teenager Keane Mulready-Woods.

The station said they made the decision, “because of the response of listeners, ordinary citizens in Drogheda trying to get on with their day to day lives who are clearly deeply upset and shocked by the teenager’s brutal killing.”

“Although many listeners were not brave enough to go public and speak on air, a number did including one mother of three teenagers who spoke of the impact that the drug feud in having on her children.”

The caller said that although she lives, “in what would be described as a ‘posh’ part of town ‘drugs are everywhere.’”

The station said that the programme was “inundated with calls from members of the public who expressed their revulsion at what occurred, with the message coming across loud and clear that the people of the town have had enough.”

A number of politicians, at local and national level, contributed and the station spokesperson said: “It’s important for a local radio station to be the voice of its listeners and to reflect the mood of the community and we feel that we did that this."

The Mayor of Drogheda, Paul Bell, took part in programme and as it was coming to a close he announced that a non-political rally against criminality will be held in the town on Saturday week the 25 January.