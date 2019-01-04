NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Justice Minister to seek advice on public inquiry into fatal hit-and-run

Friday, January 04, 2019 - 03:58 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The Minister for Justice is seeking the Attorney General's advice on establishing a public inquiry into a hit-and-run, which claimed the life of a Co. Monaghan student.

23-year-old Shane O’Farrell was struck by a car while cycling near Carrickmacross in August 2011.

The driver of the car had been released from the courts on several bail bonds and O’Farrell’s family say his breach of bail conditions meant he should have been in custody at the time.

Shane O'Farrell's mother, Lucia

Minister Charlie Flanagan says a Garda Ombudsman inquiry into the case is ongoing and he has asked for advice on how to set up a public inquiry without undermining its work.

Shane’s mother, Lucia, says a Dáil vote for such an inquiry should be respected.

"There was an inquiry commenced in 2014, the O'Higgins Commission, where guards were under investigation at the time and there was nothing controversial about that and it should be the same with this also.

An inquiry could commence, it's been voted on by the people.

"We have a two-to-one vote for a public inquiry and the mandate of the people have spoken and Minister Flanagan and the Taoiseach should respect the vote of the people."


KEYWORDS

InquiryShane O'Farrell

More in this Section

Finance Minister eager to continue Public Service pay deal

Gardaí investigating 'critical incident' at house in Donegal

DUP believes NI businesses should be 'totally relaxed' about no-deal Brexit

Firefighters tackle pub blaze in middle of Bray


Lifestyle

5 winning behaviours students need for academic success

Ask an expert: Will it harm my baby if I suck her dummy when she drops it?

New leaf: TV presenter Andrea Hayes pens a book on 360-degree health

Headstart: Irish sports stars lead the way on mental health awareness

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 02, 2019

    • 2
    • 14
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »