Justice Minister to seek advice on public inquiry into fatal hit-and-run

The Minister for Justice is seeking the Attorney General's advice on establishing a public inquiry into a hit-and-run, which claimed the life of a Co. Monaghan student.

23-year-old Shane O’Farrell was struck by a car while cycling near Carrickmacross in August 2011.

The driver of the car had been released from the courts on several bail bonds and O’Farrell’s family say his breach of bail conditions meant he should have been in custody at the time.

Shane O'Farrell's mother, Lucia

Minister Charlie Flanagan says a Garda Ombudsman inquiry into the case is ongoing and he has asked for advice on how to set up a public inquiry without undermining its work.

Shane’s mother, Lucia, says a Dáil vote for such an inquiry should be respected.

"There was an inquiry commenced in 2014, the O'Higgins Commission, where guards were under investigation at the time and there was nothing controversial about that and it should be the same with this also.

An inquiry could commence, it's been voted on by the people.

"We have a two-to-one vote for a public inquiry and the mandate of the people have spoken and Minister Flanagan and the Taoiseach should respect the vote of the people."