Justice Minister admits voting for a colleague in Dáil chamber 'from time to time'

The Justice Minister has admitted that he has voted for a colleague in the Dáil chamber on a couple of occasions.

Charlie Flanagan says that members sometimes vote for a deputy who is running to the chamber with moments to go before a vote closes.

Two separate investigations are underway after it emerged Fianna Fáil's Niall Collins voted six times for his party colleague Timmy Dooley when he was not in the chamber.

The party's Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers has also admitted voting "in error" on behalf of the deputy leader Dara Calleary last week.

Minister Charlie Flanagan says there are circumstances where colleagues vote for one another but that this is different to the Timmy Dooley controversy.

"Somebody might be racing down the stairs with three seconds to go and they might say 'press my button, here I am' or whatever and I may have done it from time to time," said Minister Flanagan.

Voting twice - for an absent colleague and for yourself - is not something that 'happens all the time'. Having a colleague vote for you in your absence doesn't 'happen all the time' - unless @fiannafailparty know something the rest of us don't #VoteGate October 21, 2019

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says it is very worrying that a series of votes could be cast for a Dáil deputy who was not actually in the Chamber.

Ms McDonald says we need more answers as to why Mr Dooley left the Dáil.

"I think we need an explanation for it. The Dáil chamber isn't a boy's club, the Dáil chamber is a place in which we make change and amend legislation," said Ms McDonald.

"So we need an explanation as to how it was that six votes could be cast for Deputy Dooley when he was absent from the chamber."

Both Niall Collins and Timmy Dooley have been asked by party leader Micheál Martin to stand down from the frontbench pending an investigation.