News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Judge jails 'danger to society' who told Garda 'I’ll have the IRA shoot you' during another man's arrest

Judge jails 'danger to society' who told Garda 'I’ll have the IRA shoot you' during another man's arrest
Anthony Kelly outside court today.
By Gordon Deegan
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 05:09 PM

A judge has jailed for three years a Kilrush man who told a Garda that he would have the IRA shoot him in the head.

At Ennis Circuit Court, Judge Gerald Keys said that Anthony Kelly (aged 40) of Place de Plouzan, Kilrush, has “an appalling record” before imposing the three-year jail term suspending the final year.

Judge Keys said that Mr Kelly - who has 70 previous convictions - “is a danger to society”.

In evidence, Detective Garda Donal Corkery told the court that while Garda David King was trying to arrest a man not before the court at Place de Plouzan, Kilrush on July 1, 2018, Mr Kelly became very vocal at the scene.

Det. Corkery said that Mr Kelly shouted out “Ye’re all dead. Get out of Kilrush. The Kellys run the town.”

He said that Garda King then observed Mr Kelly striking Colin Marshall in the head from behind and Mr Marshall falling to the ground.

Det. Corkery then stated that Garda King told Mr Kelly to leave the vicinity under the Public Order Act and in response, Mr Kelly became agitated and aggressive.

Det Corkery said that Mr Kelly told Garda King: “I’ll have the IRA shoot you in the head. You know I have guns, I’ll shoot you myself.'"

The detective said that Garda King believed the threats to be real and believed that Anthony Kelly had the capability of carrying them out.

Counsel for the State, Lorcan Connolly BL said that Garda King was shocked and taken aback and feared for his own safety.

In the case, Mr Kelly pleaded guilty to threatening to kill or cause serious harm to Garda David King and the assault causing harm to Colin Marshall at Place de Plouzan, Kilrush on July 1, 2018.

Garda Corkery said that Mr Kelly has 70 previous convictions and the first conviction was recorded against him in 1995.

Counsel for Mr Kelly, Brian McInerney BL stated that his client wishes to apologise for the outrageous nature of his behaviour towards the garda.

READ MORE

Murderer whose victim suffered more than 150 injuries in 'savage' beating loses appeal against conviction

Mr McInerney said that Mr Kelly is a chronic drug addict and is a very messy addict when under the influence.

Judge Keys said that Mr Kelly’s addiction “is a threat to society - he is a danger to society”.

Judge Keys stated that the only mitigating factor in the case was Mr Kelly's plea of guilt, before adding: “If resources were put into drug rehab clinics it would halve the crime rate and be a huge saving to the State.”

More on this topic

Disclosures Tribunal: Garda superintendent concerned for welfare of whistleblowerDisclosures Tribunal: Garda superintendent concerned for welfare of whistleblower

Manslaughter trial hears man died due to large blood clot in his skull cavityManslaughter trial hears man died due to large blood clot in his skull cavity

Note-taking of surveillance gardai during Kinahan probe cannot be 'let slide' - barristerNote-taking of surveillance gardai during Kinahan probe cannot be "let slide" - barrister

EPA takes Irish Water to court for alleged breaches of wastewater laws in Cork and KildareEPA takes Irish Water to court for alleged breaches of wastewater laws in Cork and Kildare


courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Father abused daughter while she was in counsellingFather abused daughter while she was in counselling

Woman distributed one child porn fileWoman distributed one child porn file

Irish consumers will spend €250m on Black FridayIrish consumers will spend €250m on Black Friday

Claims of unfair Garda treatment towards Healy-Raes dismissedClaims of unfair Garda treatment towards Healy-Raes dismissed


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan catches up with a Cork-based art curator who has launched a service making art buying easy and how to slot it into the interior design of your home.Art buying made easy thanks to Cork curator

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose fiance won’t agree to set a wedding date.Ask a counsellor: Why won’t he set a date for our wedding?

Esther N McCarthy picks rustic rugs, cool ceramics, and handcrafted toys this week.Wish List: Rustic rugs and handcrafted toys to check out this week

Last Sunday was Stir-up-Sunday. It is traditionally the day to get your Christmas baking in order.Michelle Darmody: Plan ahead to stir-up some Christmas bakes

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »