News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Joshua Allen is released from jail to enter drug rehab

Joshua Allen is released from jail to enter drug rehab
Joshua Allen. Picture:
By Liam Heylin
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 02:44 PM

Joshua Allen was released from custody this afternoon to do a residential drug rehabilitation programme – three weeks after the prison door closed behind him.

The son of celebrity chef, Rachel Allen, was told that he first had to report to the probation service and then start immediately in Cuan Mhuire in Athy on the programme.

There was some disagreement at Cork Circuit Criminal Court over whether the residential treatment programme was for 12 weeks or 20 weeks.

Defence senior counsel Siobhán Lankford said her understanding was that the programme lasted 12 weeks.

The view of the probation service was that it was a 20-week programme for drug addiction treatment at that facility.

Ms Lankford said that whatever the duration, Joshua Allen would attend it for as long as was required.

Ms Lankford also said that it was a full-time programme, there was a bed there for the defendant and he would not be leaving it until it was complete.

It will be a matter for staff at Cuan Mhuire to notify the probation service in Cork if the defendant leaves or does not cooperate with the programme.

If that occurs the matter can be re-entered before the court at any time.

READ MORE

LIVE: A number of people stabbed, and one shot, near London Bridge

Otherwise, the case was adjourned until February 28 for sentencing.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin reminded all parties: “...All of this is strictly on everybody’s understanding I have not passed sentence and I have not indicated what sentence will be imposed. There are no guarantees for anyone in this court.”

Ms Lankford said earlier in the hearing today: “The accused has no difficulty complying… There is a bed and he is willing to go. He has addiction issues. He is anxious to get residential treatment."

The defence senior counsel said that there would be no question of leaving Cuan Mhuire or “going in and out” over the duration of the programme – the accused will reside there fulltime for the duration.

The charge on which Allen is before Cork Circuit Criminal Court is one of having cannabis worth more than €13,000. Its actual street value was €22,000.

The crime carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years unless the judge finds there are exceptional circumstances.

Detective Sergeant Michael O’Halloran said previously that gardaí were contacted by customs officers about a suspected parcel of drugs at the postal sorting office in Portlaoise.

A controlled delivery was made at 4.30pm on August 30, 2018, to Joshua Allen with an address at Ballymaloe cookery school, Shanagarry, County Cork.

READ MORE

PSNI launch murder inquiry after baby’s death

Joshua Allen who was 18 at the time signed for it.

“He was observed sitting outside the shop, opening it and looking into it. He was then intercepted by gardaí,” Det Sgt O’Halloran said.

Joshua Allen had cocaine for his own use in his wallet and later told gardaí of a small amount of cannabis at his home for his own use too.

He was prosecuted on two possession of drugs charges for those. The most serious charge was of having the €22,000 worth of cannabis in the parcel for sale or supply.

Joshua Allen told gardaí this was his third or fourth time getting such a delivery of cannabis through the post.

He said it was from a lady in California whom he had met in East Cork. Rather than paying her by Western Union, which he felt could be traced, he travelled to London to pay her €2,000.

Ms Lankford SC said the young man Ballinamona, Shanagarry, had no previous convictions, he co-operated with gardaí when interviewed and he had addiction issues.

READ MORE

Staff at University Hospital Limerick 'cannot cope' with the 'stress' of overcrowded conditions

More on this topic

Clonmel Healthcare wins patent rights to cholesterol drugClonmel Healthcare wins patent rights to cholesterol drug

Judge: 'Daft' that gardaí spent €280 to mop up prisoner's urineJudge: 'Daft' that gardaí spent €280 to mop up prisoner's urine

Man who sexually abused friend's son, 7, gets three years and still disputes chargeMan who sexually abused friend's son, 7, gets three years and still disputes charge

Man wins appeal over lack of detail in mortgage debt demandMan wins appeal over lack of detail in mortgage debt demand


Court caseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Suspended term for sex attack on teenSuspended term for sex attack on teen

Mumps on the rise as people share discredited research onlineMumps on the rise as people share discredited research online

Irish government will listen to Unionists over legacy issues - TanaisteIrish government will listen to Unionists over legacy issues - Tanaiste

Ballinamore residents agree to house 27 asylum seekers in apartments before ChristmasBallinamore residents agree to house 27 asylum seekers in apartments before Christmas


Lifestyle

Bjork's magnificent show in Dublin was a mix of arena concert and left-field Broadway musical, writes Ed Power .Bjork brings mix of arena concert and left-field Broadway musical to Dublin

Switch off your blue-lit screen and dive into the sea for an uplifting ‘blue mind’ experience, says Siobhán Cronin.Dive in: How wild swimming became Siobhán Cronin's new religion

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »