News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Jobseeker's Benefit for the Self-Employed passed by Dáil and Seanad

Jobseeker's Benefit for the Self-Employed passed by Dáil and Seanad
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 09:15 PM

Legislation for Jobseeker's Benefit for the Self-Employed has been passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas tonight.

The Social Protection Minister has steered a Bill providing for a new social insurance scheme of Jobseeker's Benefit for the Self-Employed through its final stages in the Dáil.

Once signed by the President, the new Act will provide for support to self-employed PRSI contributors, who lose their businesses and are no longer engaged in self-employment.

The scheme is due to start in November this year.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty said in a statement: “When the economy crashed in 2008, many suffered. Self-employed traders such as plumbers, electricians and painters all around the country suddenly found themselves with no work and with very little support from the State.

“This new scheme will rectify that situation and create more fairness in our system of supports for those who create jobs for themselves and others.”

READ MORE

Latest: Brexit breakthrough deal unlikely to be agreed today but reports one issue left to resolve

More on this topic

Pay for top civil servants should be reviewed, says reportPay for top civil servants should be reviewed, says report

Leinster House advertising Oireachtas superintendent vacancyLeinster House advertising Oireachtas superintendent vacancy

Varadkar’s approval rating tops 50% as Fine Gael maintain opinion poll leadVaradkar’s approval rating tops 50% as Fine Gael maintain opinion poll lead

Government investigation into protection money scandal must extend to all councils, says TDGovernment investigation into protection money scandal must extend to all councils, says TD


TOPIC: Politics

More in this Section

Deal creating EU border in Irish Sea closerDeal creating EU border in Irish Sea closer

The key players in the UK’s hunt for a Brexit dealThe key players in the UK’s hunt for a Brexit deal

Talk of Northern Ireland-only backstop off the mark – Arlene FosterTalk of Northern Ireland-only backstop off the mark – Arlene Foster

Limerick IT and Athlone IT forming consortium to develop Technological UniversityLimerick IT and Athlone IT forming consortium to develop Technological University


Lifestyle

We know porridge is one of the best ways to start the day but being virtuous day in, day out can be boring.The Shape I'm In: Food blogger Indy Power

Sheila O’Flanagan can’t pin down an exact number of books she has written.First lady of fiction: Sheila O'Flanagan is happy to be accessible

This might not be the most entertaining topic but it is that time of year when colds, flus and nasty bugs enter classrooms and homes.Mum's the Word: Top tips for keeping nasty bugs and illnesses at bay

Laura Whalen is a Munster-based dollmaker and mother-of-five, and the founder of the Bábóg project, a community crafting drive to make a commemorative doll for all the babies born in Irish mother and baby homes.Made in Munster: Meet the West Cork dollmaker who uses bio-degradable materials for her craft

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »