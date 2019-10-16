Jobseeker's Benefit for the Self-Employed passed by Dáil and Seanad

Legislation for Jobseeker's Benefit for the Self-Employed has been passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas tonight.

The Social Protection Minister has steered a Bill providing for a new social insurance scheme of Jobseeker's Benefit for the Self-Employed through its final stages in the Dáil.

Once signed by the President, the new Act will provide for support to self-employed PRSI contributors, who lose their businesses and are no longer engaged in self-employment.

The scheme is due to start in November this year.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty said in a statement: “When the economy crashed in 2008, many suffered. Self-employed traders such as plumbers, electricians and painters all around the country suddenly found themselves with no work and with very little support from the State.

“This new scheme will rectify that situation and create more fairness in our system of supports for those who create jobs for themselves and others.”