News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Jail term for Mallow teen who repeatedly slashed victim with Stanley knife

Jail term for Mallow teen who repeatedly slashed victim with Stanley knife
By Liam Heylin
Thursday, June 18, 2020 - 05:34 PM

The stabbing of a Mallow teenager outside a garage was so frenzied and nasty that the attacker broke the Stanley blade during the attack and then stopped to adjust the remainder of the blade before continuing to slash the victim.

[timgcap=Childo Emeaugbor was sentenced to two and a half years in jail backdated to January and with the last six months suspended. File image][GavelGenericScalesofJusticsCourtGeneric_large.jpg/timgcap]

That was the evidence given at Cork Circuit Criminal Court by Detective Garda Aidan Long as 19-year-old Childo Emeaugbor of 9 Summerhill, Mallow, County Cork, was sentenced to two and a half years in jail backdated to January and with the last six months suspended.

The 17-year-old victim was left with a long facial scar and is now growing a beard in an attempt to conceal it, Garda Long said.

Chindo Emeaugbor pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to the teenager at Applegreen, Spa Square, Mallow on November 3 2019.

Det. Garda Aidan Long said the teenager came into Mallow Garda Station with his mother to report the attack.

He was bleeding heavily from a laceration from just below his left ear down to his chin and his clothing had been cut and his shoe sliced in the attack and he was highly distraught and traumatised.

Gardaí arranged for the youth to get medical treatment which involved the facial wound being glued and he later identified the culprit.

CCTV footage from the area showed Emeaugbor and two others approaching the injured party before Emeaugbor attacked him with a Stanley knife.

He said that Emeaugbor could be seen stabbing the injured party and when part of the blade of the Stanley knife broke off when stabbing the youth in the back, he extended the blade again and slashed him across the face with it.

He also continued attacking the youth slashing his clothing and even slicing open his shoes in what was a frenzied and sustained assault.

He said that the attack happened after Emeaugbor had demanded that the youth hand over his mobile phone to him and when the youth refused, Emeaugbor produced the Stanley knife and began attacking him.

The accused fled to the UK but was arrested on his return in January and interviewed at length and made full admissions but claimed the attack resulted from the fact that the youth owed him €300 after he had paid off a debt on the youth’s behalf.

Det. Garda Long said that Embeaubor had a total of nine previous convictions including three for possession of drugs and one for public order.

He said after Embeaugbor was charged at Mallow Garda Station with the assault, he caused criminal damage to his cell by stuffing his blanket down the toilet and urinating and defecating on top of it.

Defence barrister, Donal O’Sullivan BL pleaded for leniency, saying that his client was abusing cannabis and cocaine at the time of the incident and he put to Det Garda Long that he did express remorse for his actions during interview.

Det Garda Long said Embaugbor showed no remorse initially when he was being interviewed and became so aggressive at one point during the interview that he had to be placed back in a detention cell.

Mr O’Sullivan BL said: “He is a native of Mallow, his family live there and it’s his home – he’s a young fellow with a serious lack of cop-on and in dire need of some maturity.” Judge Sean O Donnabhain said it was “a very nasty assault” and the fact that he had used a knife and used it repeatedly to attack his victim were aggravating factors in the case.

More on this topic

Retired doctor appeals conviction for abusing seven boys over 21-year periodRetired doctor appeals conviction for abusing seven boys over 21-year period

5-yr jail term for 'volatile' man who drove getaway car in robbery of elderly woman5-yr jail term for 'volatile' man who drove getaway car in robbery of elderly woman

Former bookkeeper who stole €74,000 given three-year suspended sentenceFormer bookkeeper who stole €74,000 given three-year suspended sentence

Judge: 'Utter joke' that woman released after one month of 18-month sentenceJudge: 'Utter joke' that woman released after one month of 18-month sentence

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

'Two-hour slot is very viable' - Pubs and restaurants push for change to proposed Covid-19 guidelines'Two-hour slot is very viable' - Pubs and restaurants push for change to proposed Covid-19 guidelines

No 'happy clappy' leap to coalition: Micheál Martin emphasises compromise as Fine Gael Minister airs doubtsNo 'happy clappy' leap to coalition: Micheál Martin emphasises compromise as Fine Gael Minister airs doubts

Rise in industrial disputes referred to Labour Court last yearRise in industrial disputes referred to Labour Court last year

RAF flies patient from Northern Ireland to England for Covid-19 treatmentRAF flies patient from Northern Ireland to England for Covid-19 treatment


Lifestyle

A mum of three tells Helen O’Callaghan why cancer patients need more than medical intervention'Cancer is only half the story. There’s a huge need for psychological support'

The Premier League is back, and Michael Portillo presents a British perspective on the Irish independence struggle.Thursday TV Highlights: Page 3 girls revisited and colourised film of the Tutankhamun reveal

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

  • 1
  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 20
  • 26
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »