Jail for men who carried out violent street robbery in Dublin

By Ann O'Loughlin
Tuesday, March 24, 2020 - 04:43 PM

Two men have been jailed for four years each for the violent street robbery of a victim who they had followed after spotting his Rolex watch.

Nathan Benson (22) and Harry Walsh (19) had earlier seen the victim in a Dublin city centre nightclub and had commented on him wearing the Rolex watch. During the attack the men pulled the watch, valued at €7,500, from the victim's wrist.

Benson of Woodfield, Scholarstown Road, Knocklyon, Dublin and Walsh of Woodfield, Knocklyon pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to robbery on Wellington Quay, on October 22, 2017.

Judge Melanie Greally sentenced both Benson and Walsh to five years in prison with the final 12 months suspended.

She said the robbery was “extremely violent and vicious” as the victim was targeted and kicked and punched to the head on the ground. She noted that the man was left with physical injuries and the assault had a lasting psychological impact on him.

She noted that Benson was a young man with a long history of “violent offending” many of which were related to his drug addiction. She accepted that he was raised by his grandfather who did his best to be “a stablising influence” on him.

Judge Greally said she was also taking into account Benson's struggles with drug addiction and his mental health.

She described Walsh's large number of previous convictions, many of which involved “extreme violence” as “very concerning”.

Judge Greally noted that a probation report outlined that Walsh gravitated towards a very negative peer group who engaged in a cycle of violence involving retaliation towards incidences of violence that had been directed towards the group.

She noted however, that Walsh has “ceased his violent conduct” since his remand in custody and excepted that he is now an enhanced prisoner who works in the prison bakery.

