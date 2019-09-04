'It's totally inadequate' - GRA raise concerns over level of Garda patrols to protect Longford from 'pure thugs'

The Garda Representative Association is raising serious concerns about the level of policing to deal with criminal gangs in Longford.

It comes after two more serious incidents in recent days.

A female Garda is off duty after being viciously assaulted last Saturday morning, and three women are still in custody over the discovery of a shotgun and ammunition on Monday night.

The GRA's David Conroy said there are not enough Garda resources to tackle the problem:

He said: "We would have serious concerns at the current time in relation to the level of operational gardaíavailable to patrol the streets of Longford.

"It's totally inadequate. It's leaving both Garda members and the law-abiding public exposed unacceptably to risks to their safety and to the safety of their property from pure thugs, as I see it, in the Longford area."