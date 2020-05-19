'It would reflect badly on us': Varadkar raises 'concerns' over school reopenings

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has admitted it would reflect badly on Ireland if creches and schools here were the last to reopen in Europe.

The admission by Mr Varadkar comes as the Government scrambles to secure the reopening of childcare facilities, after a deal collapsed last week on the care of essential health workers children.

Mr Varadkar raised concerns that other European countries were opening schools and creches much earlier.

According to sources, he said that the new target here to reopen some creches by the end of June would “take a lot of work”. He said this could be difficult for the sector with social distancing rules and fewer providers and staff available. There are also worries about children with special needs and the July provision which supports them, which has yet to be agreed by education authorities, Mr Varadkar said.

In June, many schools across Europe will be open, he told colleagues, and some in the North and Britain have remained open throughout the crisis. Members said Mr Varadkar insisted that he doesn't want Ireland to be the last country reopening its creches and schools as it would “reflect badly on us” as a society “if we were the last people in Europe”.

The meeting heard concerns that some parents are at their wits end trying to balance work and look after children, with Senator Tim Lombard saying this is a major gap in the Government's roadmap to exit lockdown.

Meanwhile, Children's Minister Katherine Zappone is struggling to secure a new plan for childcare after cover for essential health workers collapsed last week. She held an early years forum sub-committee meeting last night, amid hopes something can be agreed for the new target date of June 29, when the Government say childcare facilities will start to reopen.

But providers are doubtful this can happen. Elaine Dunne, chairwoman of the Federation of Early Childhood Providers, which represents 1,400 childcare groups, said parents and staff are reluctant to commit to the reopening of facilities because of Covid-19 health risks.

Ms Zappone's spokeswoman said a plan to reopen facilities is still being discussed and that it is “unclear” if care will be initially for one day a week or more. The concerns around insurance cover for facilities and levels of pay for providers are being examined, she said.