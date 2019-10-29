'It was a ball of flames': Leitrim TD describes how car was 'burnt to a shell' in attack

The Sinn Féin TD whose car was burned outside his home has said that he is determined to continue representing the people in his constituency.

Martin Kenny said he has been inundated with messages of support since the incident which happened as he was asleep in his Co. Leitrim home.

Speaking to Ocean FM, Sinn Féin's justice spokesman described what happened as "traumatic".

"It's just crazy, I can't believe it. At about 2.15, (I was) asleep in bed, woke up, realised there was something hissing and cracking outside. (I) saw the flames and rang the fire brigade," he said, recounting what happened.

"It was a ball of flames," he said of the car that was parked about 12 feet away from his front door.

He added that the car was "burnt to a shell" and that the family were "recovering".

Last week, Mr Kenny revealed that he received a death threat after speaking out against those he said were “whipping up hysteria” about asylum seekers.

Mr Kenny revealed on Ocean FM that the threats he received online have "been coming for a couple of weeks".

"It's important to say there is only one person, or a small number of people responsible for what happened here the other night - that's the person who done it - I want to make it clear."

The Sinn Féin TD added that those "leading the charge" against the direct provision centre could have been more responsible with their rhetoric.

The situation in Ballinamore has turned into a very tense and difficult situation. To say it's regrettable is an understatement.

Since the car was burned, Mr Kenny said, he has been blown away by the support he has received.

All day yesterday there was people coming and going and I would like to take this opportunity to say 'thank you' to the thousands of people who sent messages of solidarity and support.

Asked if the events over the bank holiday weekend made him consider stepping away from public life, he said: "I'm determined that I will continue to do what I do best and represent people."

You can listen to the interview in full below: