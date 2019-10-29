News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'It was a ball of flames': Leitrim TD describes how car was 'burnt to a shell' in attack

'It was a ball of flames': Leitrim TD describes how car was 'burnt to a shell' in attack
By Joel Slattery
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 11:50 AM

The Sinn Féin TD whose car was burned outside his home has said that he is determined to continue representing the people in his constituency.

Martin Kenny said he has been inundated with messages of support since the incident which happened as he was asleep in his Co. Leitrim home.

Speaking to Ocean FM, Sinn Féin's justice spokesman described what happened as "traumatic".

"It's just crazy, I can't believe it. At about 2.15, (I was) asleep in bed, woke up, realised there was something hissing and cracking outside. (I) saw the flames and rang the fire brigade," he said, recounting what happened.

"It was a ball of flames," he said of the car that was parked about 12 feet away from his front door.

He added that the car was "burnt to a shell" and that the family were "recovering".

READ MORE

Former Justice Minister: Arson attack 'disgusting and anti-democratic'

Last week, Mr Kenny revealed that he received a death threat after speaking out against those he said were “whipping up hysteria” about asylum seekers.

Mr Kenny revealed on Ocean FM that the threats he received online have "been coming for a couple of weeks".

"It's important to say there is only one person, or a small number of people responsible for what happened here the other night - that's the person who done it - I want to make it clear."

The Sinn Féin TD added that those "leading the charge" against the direct provision centre could have been more responsible with their rhetoric.

The situation in Ballinamore has turned into a very tense and difficult situation. To say it's regrettable is an understatement.

Since the car was burned, Mr Kenny said, he has been blown away by the support he has received.

All day yesterday there was people coming and going and I would like to take this opportunity to say 'thank you' to the thousands of people who sent messages of solidarity and support.

Asked if the events over the bank holiday weekend made him consider stepping away from public life, he said: "I'm determined that I will continue to do what I do best and represent people."

You can listen to the interview in full below:

READ MORE

Burning of TD’s car ‘is an attack on society’

More on this topic

Former Justice Minister: Arson attack 'disgusting and anti-democratic'Former Justice Minister: Arson attack 'disgusting and anti-democratic'

Leitrim community 'will be as disgusted' by fire attack on TD's carLeitrim community 'will be as disgusted' by fire attack on TD's car

Burning of TD’s car ‘is an attack on society’Burning of TD’s car ‘is an attack on society’

'It is an attack on democracy' - Minister condemns alleged arson of TD's car'It is an attack on democracy' - Minister condemns alleged arson of TD's car


LeitrimTOPIC: Arson attacks

More in this Section

Alzheimer's charity ordered to pay compensation to care assistant it 'retired'Alzheimer's charity ordered to pay compensation to care assistant it 'retired'

Over 550 waiting for beds in Irish hospitalsOver 550 waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

Two due in court in connection with aggravated burglary in Cork in which man was stabbedTwo due in court in connection with aggravated burglary in Cork in which man was stabbed

Drivers urged to 'respect' cyclists as new law comes into effect next monthDrivers urged to 'respect' cyclists as new law comes into effect next month


Lifestyle

She spent a year living in a car while trying to break into the music industry and is now the hottest ticket in showbusiness. Where did this creative powerhouse, who doesn’t conform to celebrity norms, come from, asks Suzanne Harrington.Sorry Beyonce, make way for a new queen - It’s Lizzo time

With a female 007 on the cards and women refereeing men’s professional soccer matches for the first time, 2019 could prove to be the tipping point year for gender equality.The female trailblazers breaking down barriers

As part of our Made in Munster series, we are talking to local firms devoted to helping individuals and families make the best of their finances, writes Gráinne McGuinness.Made in Munster: Three months, three steps to a financial reboot

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »