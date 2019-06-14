It may be a few weeks before we get beach weather

The unseasonable weather we are experiencing at the minute could be around for a few more weeks.

Met Eireann are forecasting cool and showery weather for the remainder of June, and possibly into July.

This time last year, temperatures reached highs of 32 degrees.

Forecaster Evelyn Cusack said we could have to wait a while before heading to the beach.

Our 7 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervalshttps://t.co/9Giuj4UrWU A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here. https://t.co/9gKN6SDMVu pic.twitter.com/gPV7DmsRGB — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 14, 2019

She said: "Normally when you get poor weather like this, or unseasonable weather, it's because the Jet Stream is down below Ireland and it takes a number of weeks before a High [pressure] can build up anyway.

"So if the weather's unsettled in June, it can travel into July."