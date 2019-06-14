News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
It may be a few weeks before we get beach weather

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 14, 2019 - 11:33 AM

The unseasonable weather we are experiencing at the minute could be around for a few more weeks.

Met Eireann are forecasting cool and showery weather for the remainder of June, and possibly into July.

This time last year, temperatures reached highs of 32 degrees.

Forecaster Evelyn Cusack said we could have to wait a while before heading to the beach.

She said: "Normally when you get poor weather like this, or unseasonable weather, it's because the Jet Stream is down below Ireland and it takes a number of weeks before a High [pressure] can build up anyway.

"So if the weather's unsettled in June, it can travel into July."

Weather

