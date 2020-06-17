It could happen to a Bishop - Paul Colton celebrates becoming the longest-serving Church of Ireland bishop in 400 years

Tributes have to been paid to Bishop Paul Colton, who has become the longest-serving Church of Ireland bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross in 400 years.

Bishop Colton, 60, who officiated at the wedding of Machester United legend David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria Adams near Dublin in July 1999 just months after he was enthroned bishop of the diocese, and who was the first Church of Ireland bishop to openly support same-sex marriage, reached the historic milestone today, becoming the longest-serving bishop of the diocese since 1617.

“Being a bishop at all is, of course, both an honour and a responsibility; to be one for a long time is especially so,” he told the Irish Examiner.

“There were, of course, predecessors in the 18th Century who did longer periods in the several diocesan units when they were separate - Peter Brown in Cork and Ross, and Charles Crow in Cloyne - but the privilege of being the longest to serve the United Dioceses of Cork, Cloyne and Ross since William Lyon’s death in 1617 is humbling.

“Living in post for a long time, while significant and historical, is a landmark, but I am very conscious that the real challenge is to try to be faithful to the calling and also to make a qualitative difference for the common good in partnership with others.

“Naturally, I’m hugely grateful to God, my family and friends, the Church, the people of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, and the people of Cork generally.

“It’s a cliché to say the years have flown, but they have.

“What I truly value is the opportunity to work in partnership with so many people of many outlooks, religious and non-religious, people of many backgrounds as we engage together with the things that really matter in our own time, and really wanting to make a difference.”

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Joe Kavanagh, the holder of that historic office since Friday, led tributes.

“Bishop Colton is part of the fabric of Cork city and he is a wonderful ambassador for our city with a clear love of the city,” he said.

“He has a fantastic sense of humour and always has a smile on his face, and has a positive effect with everyone he comes in contact with. It comes as no surprise that he is as popular as he is.”

A popular figure on Twitter, Bishop Colton was swamped with good wishes online, including a tweet from Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

Ordained in 1984 and consecrated bishop in March 1999, Bishop Colton was enthroned in St Fin Barre's Cathedral, Cork on April 14, 1999.

He studied law at UCC and in Cardiff University and specialises in church law and the interface between the laws of religious communities and the laws of States.

He is married to Susan Colton, who is deputy principal of a primary school, and they have two sons.

He chairs the board of directors of St Luke's home and he is the chairman of the board of governors of Midleton College.