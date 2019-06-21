News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Irishman, 53, dies after stabbing in Costa del Sol pub

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 21, 2019 - 12:01 PM

A 53-year-old Irishman has been stabbed to death at a pub in the Costa del Sol in the early hours of this morning.

A 49-year-old British man has been arrested in Malaga in connection with the incident.

The incident took place in the toilets of an Irish bar in the resort of Fuengirola shortly before 2am.

It is understood the victim was attacked with a broken bottle. The two men were not known to each other.

The Irishman died at the scene.

A spokesman for Spain's National Police told the Mail Online that officers arrested the British man in relation to the incident.

They said that the two men spoke to each other at one stage in the pub and that "the victim was allegedly attacked by surprise" in the toilets.

The police said that the arrested man "is suspected of inflicting several wounds on his victim".

He was arrested after initially attempting to flee the scene.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

READ MORE

Armed Gardaí patrolling streets of Longford

More on this topic

Victim of fatal stabbing on Dublin's O'Connell Street named

Victim of fatal O'Connell St attack was 39-year-old from Kilkenny

Gardaí investigating after man stabbed in Galway city

Gardaí investigating after man sustains 'slash-type wounds' in Dublin stabbing

IrelandUKSpainCosta Del SolTOPIC: Stabbing

More in this Section

Taoiseach pushing to get ‘influential’ Irish EU role

Government urged to investigate Troubles’ killings in Ireland

Gardaí investigating after man shot in Drogheda

Two senior prison staff face fraud investigations


Lifestyle

Chinese Qing astronomer’s chairs and electrified doll’s house lure antique fans to Durrow

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 17
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »