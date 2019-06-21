Irishman, 53, dies after stabbing in Costa del Sol pub

A 53-year-old Irishman has been stabbed to death at a pub in the Costa del Sol in the early hours of this morning.

A 49-year-old British man has been arrested in Malaga in connection with the incident.

The incident took place in the toilets of an Irish bar in the resort of Fuengirola shortly before 2am.

It is understood the victim was attacked with a broken bottle. The two men were not known to each other.

The Irishman died at the scene.

A spokesman for Spain's National Police told the Mail Online that officers arrested the British man in relation to the incident.

They said that the two men spoke to each other at one stage in the pub and that "the victim was allegedly attacked by surprise" in the toilets.

The police said that the arrested man "is suspected of inflicting several wounds on his victim".

He was arrested after initially attempting to flee the scene.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.