NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Irish woman found dead in Austrian ski resort

Wednesday, February 06, 2019 - 12:36 PM

A 31-year-old Irish woman has been found dead at a ski resort in Austria.

The woman was from Co Mayo.

According to reports she was staying with some family members at Hotel Park in the town of St Johann in Tirol.

Police say they were alerted after the group she was with could not get in contact with her after spending Sunday evening socialising with friends.

Authorities found her in her hotel room.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade says it's aware of the case and stands ready to provide consular assistance.


More in this Section

Status yellow wind warning issued for Friday

'There is political accountability': Doherty defends Harris and Government's handling of children's hospital scandal

Seriously ill Romanian man loses appeal over refusal of disability allowance

Man arrested in connection with criminal damage and assaults following eviction in Roscommon


Lifestyle

How to make Chetna Makan’s coconut chicken curry

How to make Chetna Makan’s spicy stuffed okra

Could a 15-minute daily meditation be the key to unlocking your focus?

Fit Men Cook: Kevin Curry's healthy eating plan definitely not just for men

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »