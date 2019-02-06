Irish woman found dead in Austrian ski resort

A 31-year-old Irish woman has been found dead at a ski resort in Austria.

The woman was from Co Mayo.

According to reports she was staying with some family members at Hotel Park in the town of St Johann in Tirol.

Police say they were alerted after the group she was with could not get in contact with her after spending Sunday evening socialising with friends.

Authorities found her in her hotel room.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade says it's aware of the case and stands ready to provide consular assistance.