News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Irish Water fined following drinking water issues in county Cork

Irish Water fined following drinking water issues in county Cork
By Tom Tuite
Wednesday, January 08, 2020 - 04:06 PM

Irish Water has been fined €2,000 and ordered to pay €5,500 in legal costs for failing to address drinking water problems in Co. Cork.

The national water utility, which is responsible for providing and developing water and wastewater services throughout Ireland, faced charges following a direction given on June 5, 2015 by the EPA.

The prosecution brought by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was in respect of the supply of drinking water at Drimoleague and Kealkill.

The court heard Irish Water failed to submit final reports to the EPA before the end of 2018, verifying that trihalomethanes (THMs) levels were not excessive.

THMs, which can have a can have possible carcinogenic effects if consumed over long periods, are a bi-product of chlorination to disinfect ground water, which makes their way into the public water supply.

The case was listed again before Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court yesterday/today (wed) for finalisation. A guilty plea had been marked in October.

The court heard it was expected Irish Water will be compliant in the near future.

Judge Halpin convicted it and imposed two fines each in the sum of €1,000 and he ordered a contribution to prosecution costs. A joint EPA-HSE statement had been posted online in 2011 about the health effects impact of excessive THMs.

Meanwhile, two other EPA prosecutions against Irish Water were adjourned until March.

They were in connection with alleged sewage problems in Co Kildare and in Co. Cork.

It is alleged from March 14 to March 21, 2019, Irish Water failed to take corrective action or notify the agency as soon as practicable about three incidents of discharge of untreated sewage from Newhall Pumping Station into the River Liffey, with potential for environmental contamination of surface water.

It is also accused of not informing Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI), the State agency responsible for the protection, management and conservation of Ireland's inland fisheries and sea angling resources.

The water company is also accused of failing to maintain a programme for the maintenance and operation of all plant and equipment used at Newhall Pumping Station to ensure no unauthorised waste water discharges took place.

READ MORE

Eason to relocate Cork's St Patrick's Street store

It is alleged, in another charge, that there was a failure to tell another treatment plant which operates the downstream Leixlip drinking water abstraction point, about the three incidents of raw sewage discharge.

It is also accused of failing to make a record of the extent or impact of the incidents.

It is alleged the company breached its wastewater discharge licence by excessive ammonia emissions from its water water works in Boherbue, Co. Cork, on eight dates between August 2017 and February 2019.

It faces eight similar counts in relation to exceeding emission limit values from orthophosphates from August 2017 until a date in January 2019.

In an EPA prosecution last month, Judge Halpin fined Irish Water €1,500 and ordered it to pay €850 to the EPA for its expenses, and a further €5,000 toward legal costs. .

The court had heard in that case that Malahide marina was polluted with enough raw sewage to fill two and a half Olympic-size swimming pools.

It followed a water treatment plant malfunction which has since been rectified. During that hearing the court heard the company already had 14 prior convictions in relation to environmental protection cases.

READ MORE

ISIS membership suspect Lisa Smith pleads with DPP to discontinue terror charge

More on this topic

Teenager found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang rape heading home to UKTeenager found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang rape heading home to UK

Defendant entered Miss Hitler beauty contest, UK ‘fellowship of hate’ trial toldDefendant entered Miss Hitler beauty contest, UK ‘fellowship of hate’ trial told

'You cannot wave knives in front of people’s faces,' says judge as he orders man to stay away from neighbour'You cannot wave knives in front of people’s faces,' says judge as he orders man to stay away from neighbour

Garda tells recalls impact of violent assault during first ever arrest at Cork music festivalGarda tells recalls impact of violent assault during first ever arrest at Cork music festival


courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

CSO confirms Ireland's weather getting wetterCSO confirms Ireland's weather getting wetter

Three arrested, one other at large, after attempted burglary and ramming of Garda carThree arrested, one other at large, after attempted burglary and ramming of Garda car

Health Minister to appear at emergency health committee to address trolley crisisHealth Minister to appear at emergency health committee to address trolley crisis

Gardai renew appeal for witnesses to attempted abduction of woman in DublinGardai renew appeal for witnesses to attempted abduction of woman in Dublin


Lifestyle

There is no definitive reason or direct link between the consumption of eggs and skin breakouts.Natural Health with Megan Sheppard: 'Every time I eat an omelette spots break out on my chin'

The model and nutritionist Rosemary Ferguson talks resolutions, and the benefits of plant-based eating.Rosemary Ferguson: ‘It’s always good to reset’ so why not think about plant-based eating

Fitness guru Joe Wicks talks to Liz Connor about why so many New Year diets fail – and how we can create a healthy new mindset in 2020 instead.Joe Wicks on why you shouldn’t try restrictive dieting this January

TV hypnotherapist Aaron Calvert explains to Lisa Salmon how hypnosis could help get you in the right mindset, along with tips to keep you on track.Trying to quit smoking? Here’s how self-hypnosis could help

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »