NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Irish Rail services still delayed after truck hits bridge in Dublin

Friday, March 15, 2019 - 06:29 PM
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

There was traffic chaos in Dublin today when a truck became wedged under a bridge.

Amiens Street was closed in both directions from around 1.30pm when the bridge strike happened with traffic diverted along the quays by gardaí.

Dublin Fire Brigade used plant machinery to remove the pallet truck that appeared to be carrying a full load and nearly tipped over during the impact.

Trains were stopped for about an hour between Connolly and Pearse stations.

A strict speed restriction imposed on trains crossing the bridge was lifted after the truck was removed.

Dublin Bus diverted a number of bus services until the road reopened two hours later.

Irish Rail said a full service was operating this evening but there were knock-on delays from the truck hitting the bridge.

Another truck hit a bridge in Drumcondra on Dublin's northside later in the evening but was cleared within half an hour.

More on this topic

FIFA ignores Europe and votes to start revamped Club World Cup in June 2021

Bernie Sanders treated for accidental cut to head while campaigning

Firefighters battling major blaze at abandoned building in Drogheda

Real Madrid boss Zidane will ‘count on’ Bale

KEYWORDS

travelDublin

More in this Section

Housing report says people on average income can only afford 5% of houses in Dublin area

Phil Hogan: UK’s no-deal tariff plans likely breach World Trade Organisation rules

Murder investigation launched after man dies in east Belfast

Taoiseach to meet emigrant support groups in Chicago today


Lifestyle

Album review: Dido - Still on My Mind

Album review: Dido - Still on My Mind

Tee up a tea treat for two at the best locations this Mother's Day

As Leigh-Anne Pinnock scores a major fashion gig, we look back at the singer’s style hits and misses

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »