Irish Rail services still delayed after truck hits bridge in Dublin

There was traffic chaos in Dublin today when a truck became wedged under a bridge.

Amiens Street was closed in both directions from around 1.30pm when the bridge strike happened with traffic diverted along the quays by gardaí.

Dublin Fire Brigade used plant machinery to remove the pallet truck that appeared to be carrying a full load and nearly tipped over during the impact.

Trains were stopped for about an hour between Connolly and Pearse stations.

Bad crash at Amien St bridge, Dublin 1. Truck stuck and overturned. Traffic diversions in place. ⁦@RTENewsNow⁩ ⁦@aaroadwatch⁩ pic.twitter.com/7Ej4nU9gnK— Laura Fletcher (@fletchl) March 15, 2019

A strict speed restriction imposed on trains crossing the bridge was lifted after the truck was removed.

Dublin Bus diverted a number of bus services until the road reopened two hours later.

People are being warned to avoid the area https://t.co/yhFOEK8m1m— Lovin Dublin (@LovinDublin) March 15, 2019

Irish Rail said a full service was operating this evening but there were knock-on delays from the truck hitting the bridge.

Another truck hit a bridge in Drumcondra on Dublin's northside later in the evening but was cleared within half an hour.