Irish Minister slams Trump as he leads Dublin protest

A senior Government minister has severely criticised US President Donald Trump for being “unprofessional” and “un-Presidential” in his comments about Brexit yesterday.

Independent Minister Finian McGrath, who sits at the Cabinet table, told the Irish Examiner that his presence at an anti-Trump rally in Dublin tonight is about sending a strong message in protest at the US President's policies.

But, responding to Mr Trump's comments during his joint press conference with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, where he spoke about Brexit working out “very well” and “the wall”, Mr McGrath lashed out at the billionaire leader.

He said Mr Trump's expressed views on Brexit are “dangerous” for Ireland.

To say the least, I was very disappointed by his lack of knowledge and understanding about Brexit and its potential impact on Ireland.

"He seemed to no nothing about the impact a hard border would have on the island of Ireland,” he said.

“It was most unprofessional and un-Presidential,” Mr McGrath said.

About his presence at the rally, the minister for disabilities said: “I am protesting because I am opposed to his policies on climate change on immigration, Brexit and also his comments about disabilities.”

“He mocked a disabled person at a rally in South Carolina during his election campaign which was deeply offensive to many people I have spoken to,” the minister added.

President Trump claimed the Brexit crisis will be “very, very good” for Ireland, predicting it is “going to work out” for this country.

He was publicly corrected by Mr Varadkar after referring to the border with the North as “your wall” and failing to outline any potential solutions to the standoff.