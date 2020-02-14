News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Irish homeowners with €300k mortgage paying €229 more a month than euro area average

Irish homeowners with €300k mortgage paying €229 more a month than euro area average
By Dolan O'Hagan
Friday, February 14, 2020 - 04:30 PM

Irish homeowners with a €300k mortgage being repaid over 30 years are paying €229 more a month than their euro area counterparts, according to figures released today by the Brokers Ireland group.

Pointing to the latest Central Bank report on retail interest rates for December 2019 the representative body for 1,200 general insurance and financial brokers throughout Ireland said this means Irish mortgage holders are paying 1.51% more in interest than the euro area average, a difference that equates to €82k more over the lifetime of a mortgage

 

In new figures published today the group claimed that an Irish mortgaage holder with a €300k mortgage on a 2.88% interest rate woud pay a total of €448,372 over the lifetime of the mortgage. The same mortgage on the euro area average rate of 1.37% would cost a total of €366,030 - €82,342 less than their Irish counterparts.

CountryLoan AmountTermRateMonthly PaymentAnnual paymentOverall Payment
Ireland€300,00030 years2.88€1,245.48€14,945.76€448,372.80
Euro area€300,00030 years1.37€1,016.75€12,201€366,030
Difference1.51€228.73€2,744.76€82,342.80

Rachel McGovern, Director, Financial Services at Brokers Ireland which represents 1,250 Broker firms, said Irish rates were unjustifiable.

"It points to the lack of sufficient competition in the Irish market.  Irish consumers are losing out of every front, paying unconscionable interest rates and not having better euro area type mortgage products such as 20 year fixed mortgages that enable people to plan their financial futures with confidence,” she said. 

READ MORE

HSE confirms it can detain coronavirus patients who refuse to comply with protocols

“This is not just bad for consumers, it is ultimately bad for lenders too because over time consumers are likely to migrate to or find newer developing forms of borrowing.”  

Ms McGovern said the money foregone by Irish borrowers was also impacting pension planning and children’s education. 

Encouraging mortgage holders to be alert to the value of switching Ms McGovern said many mortgage holders are now coming to the end of a five-year fixed interest rate period and there is much better value to be got by switching. 

“By shopping around consumers can substantially reduce their repayments. And it has the added advantage of stimulating greater competition between lenders.”

“Most lenders offer a lower interest rate where there is a better LTV (loan-to-value) ratio.  But consumers need to be proactive in seeking out a better rate from their lenders,” she said.

READ MORE

'Terrible weather (forecasting). Isn't it?' - Met Éireann received over 300 complaints in 2019

More on this topic

Mortgage switching by homeowners at quarter of boom levels despite €10k saving potential Mortgage switching by homeowners at quarter of boom levels despite €10k saving potential

Decision not to change mortgage lending rules 'could see return of ghost estates'Decision not to change mortgage lending rules 'could see return of ghost estates'

Index finds couples on high mortgage rates work an extra day a month to pay debtIndex finds couples on high mortgage rates work an extra day a month to pay debt

First-time buyers paying €173 more a month on mortgage compared to Eurozone averageFirst-time buyers paying €173 more a month on mortgage compared to Eurozone average


MortgagesInterest ratesTOPIC: Mortgage lending

More in this Section

Climate change could cut lifespan of cold-blooded species – studyClimate change could cut lifespan of cold-blooded species – study

Universities increase rents by maximum legal limit of 4%Universities increase rents by maximum legal limit of 4%

Workers at St Patrick's Hospital begin industrial action over outsourcingWorkers at St Patrick's Hospital begin industrial action over outsourcing

Homebuilders outline barriers they face in solving housing crisisHomebuilders outline barriers they face in solving housing crisis


Lifestyle

The footwear label with a social conscience that piqued Megan Markle’s interest is going global, writes Paul McLauchlanThe new footwear label with the royal seal of approval

PETER Kelly, aka Franc, likes to surprise his wife Eadaoin on Valentine’s Day. The mystery drive will lead to either a beach or forest destination for a winter picnic. “We might go for dinner afterwards, to a hotel, or we might stay in some little country house or B&B, wherever the direction takes us,” says the Cork-based event designer and presenter of RTÉ’s Say Yes to the Dress.Long live love: Peter Kelly (aka Franc) on keeping the romance alive in his marriage

Wonder why you always end up making impulse buys at the supermarket? Here’s some of the tactics they use to get shoppers to part with more cash.7 ways supermarkets try to tempt you into spending more money

A lactation consultant outlines the most successful techniques to help breastfeeding mothers express plenty of breast milk.How can I express more breast milk for my baby?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »