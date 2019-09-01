News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Irish families on cruise diverted to Mexico as Hurricane Dorian closes in

Gold Coast Crane workers and Dania Beach lifeguards remove the lifeguard tower in preparation for Hurricane Dorian as the storm approaches the Florida coast (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, September 01, 2019 - 06:21 PM

Two Dublin families are stuck on a cruise ship that's diverted to Mexico to avoid Hurricane Dorian.

The record storm is bearing down on the northern Bahamas, with winds of up to 285 kilometres per hour.

Six-metre waves and two days of torrential rain are forecast.

Anne-Marie McNally from Dublin says they were hoping to fly home via Orlando Airport, which is now on hurricane watch.

"We've been sailing around and docking in various little islands. We're currently docked on a small island off the coast of Mexico today.

"He [the captain] is saying that he hopes to get us back up to Port Canaveral on Wednesday but, at the same time, they're concerned about what way the storm is going to go after it hits the Bahamas.

"They can't guarantee they're going to have us back in on Wednesday which has meant that we've had to make [other] travel arrangements."

