Irish Congress of Trade Unions calls on employers to pay staff should they have to self-isolate

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, March 03, 2020 - 07:38 PM

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions is calling on employers to continue paying staff as normal if they have been medically advised to self-isolate due to coronavirus.

The ICTU says this should apply in cases where an employee self-isolates in accordance with the up-to-date guidance of the HSE.

In a letter sent to IBEC, the union says it believes the normal condition for sick leave should apply in circumstances where an employee contracts COVID-19.

It has requested that the Workplace Relations Commission gives strong consideration to develop a Statutory Code of Practice relating to these matters.

The WRC, meanwhile, posted a guidance notice for employers and employees on coronavirus.

Unless covered by an employment contract or an agreed attendance policy, there is no statutory entitlement for an employee to be paid while absent from work, it states.

This may also be the position where an employee is unable to work because of precautionary measures taken in line with advice from the HSE, it advises.

- Additional reporting by Evelyn Ring

