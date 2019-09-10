News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Irish Blood Transfusion reverses 15-year-long UK donor deferral policy

Irish Blood Transfusion reverses 15-year-long UK donor deferral policy
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 05:33 PM

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service has reversed a 15-year-long donor deferral policy for people who have lived in Britain because the transfusion transmission risk of a human form of a disease commonly known as 'Mad Cow Disease" is now considered to be remote.

The first case of Variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD), the human form of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) was reported in Britain in 1996 and in November 2004 the IBTS introduced a permanent deferral for a one-year residency in Britain between January 1980 and December 1996

The blood bank lost around 10,000 donors who were annoyed that they could no longer give blood.

“The evidence now available allows the IBTS to overturn this deferral and reinstate those donors,” said IBTS chief executive, Andrew Kelly.

A special meeting of the board's medical advisory committee in April considered the evidence and it later decided to reverse the permanent deferral for residency.

READ MORE

Ireland's top heroin boss has luxurious range rover seized by Criminal Assets Bureau

IBTS medical and scientific director, Prof Stephen Field, said the deferrals were introduced as a precautionary measure at a time when there was great uncertainty about the BSE/vCJD outbreak.

“The number of cases of vCJD to date and the predicted number of future cases have been significantly lower than has been anticipated,” said Prof Field.

Four cases of transfusion-transmitted CJD occurred in Britain and three patients developed vCJD. The fourth patient had no symptoms but was found to have abnormal prion protein following a post mortem examination. In all four cases, the donors were well at the time of donation but later developed vCJD.

These are the only known cases of transfusion-transmitted vCJD worldwide; no cases of transfusion transmission of vCJD have occurred in Ireland

Prof Field said the blood transfused to the four patients who developed vCJD was not leucodepleted – the white cells had not been removed before transfusion – a measure introduced by the IBTS in 1999 to reduce the risk of transmitting vCJD by blood transfusion.

“No cases of transfusion-transmitted vCJD have occurred worldwide with blood that was leucodepleted. Blood transfusion cannot be guaranteed to be 100% safe; there will always be some risk associated with transfusion, but the risk of transmitting vCJD by blood transfusion is now considered to be remote,” he said.

Other changes include the reinstatement of the collection of corneas from deceased Irish donors by the Irish Eye Bank. However, permanent deferrals will remain in place for several individuals including those who have received donated eggs or embryos since January 1980.

READ MORE

Dougal added to the Fr Ted exhibit at the Dublin wax museum

More on this topic

Irish Blood Transfusion Service appeal for donors over Christmas periodIrish Blood Transfusion Service appeal for donors over Christmas period

Hundreds of Polish blood donors join campaign to help Irish Blood Transfusion BoardHundreds of Polish blood donors join campaign to help Irish Blood Transfusion Board

Over 2,000 new blood donors since Storm Emma appealOver 2,000 new blood donors since Storm Emma appeal

TOPIC: Blood tests

More in this Section

Charity and teachers' body produce guidelines for supporting homeless schoolchildrenCharity and teachers' body produce guidelines for supporting homeless schoolchildren

Low national investment leading to overstretched schoolsLow national investment leading to overstretched schools

Man downed five drinks ahead of head-on crash with five women in high-speed Garda chaseMan downed five drinks ahead of head-on crash with five women in high-speed Garda chase

Pet food plant tells court beef protest blockade could lead to 500 staff being temporarily laid offPet food plant tells court beef protest blockade could lead to 500 staff being temporarily laid off


Lifestyle

Following a lengthy break from stand-up, Deirdre O’Kane has been tickling the nation’s funny bone again, and falling back in love with making us laugh.Deirdre O'Kane's on her new Sky TV show

A summer pudding is an oldie but a goodie. It can include a combination of any soft summer fruits.Michelle Darmody: Summer berry recipes

These stores are charting a course for more sustainable grocery shopping.The coolest things supermarkets are doing to help cut food and plastic waste

It’s the perfect way to relax your mind and stretch out your body after a long flight.Is yoga good for jetlag? Meghan spotted at a public class after flying to New York

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »