Irish 'blame culture' contributing to shortage of consultants

Ireland's 'blame culture' is contributing to the shortage of consultants according to the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

It comes after it was revealed that 28,000 women are waiting to be seen by a gynaecologist.

Obstetricians and gynaecologists are said to change specialities more often than other consultants due to the increased likelihood of a legal case against them.

Chair of the Institute Dr Cliona Murphy said it is too much pressure for some:

"We have a bit more of a blame culture in this industry I think than other countries. Other countries have more no-fault compensation where families can be helped along with their resources.

"I've seen people where both in midwifery and obstetrics where cases really had a lot of personal strain."