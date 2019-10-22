News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ireland's first ever liver and double lung transplant patient making plans for the future

Robert Sheahan, centre, with his two transplant consultants, Mr Emir Hoti, Director of National Liver Transplant Programme at St. Vincent's University Hospital and Mr Lars Nölke, Head of Heart and Lung transplantation unit at the Mater Hospital. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 01:27 PM

Ireland's first ever double lung and liver transplant recipient says he plans to travel once he has made a full recovery.

29-year-old Robert Sheahan from Askeaton in Co Limerick was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when he was a baby and underwent the complex procedure in June.

Robert Sheahan's lung collapsed on three different occasions last year - in June, September and December.

It was the third one which saw him admitted to the Mater Hospital where he would spend the next eight months.

"That's when meetings started happening with doctors, surgeons, anaesthesiologists, nurses and all these multi-disciplinary teams between hospitals," said Robert.

Robert underwent the double lung and liver transplant in June and it was the first of its kind to take place in Ireland.

Dr Lars Nölke from the Mater Hospital says a lot of planning had to be done beforehand.

"All the key components were there and ready to go what became then the big issue was getting them all co-ordinated then into the one day and getting efficient movement from one transplant to the next and trying to keep Robert safe," said Dr Nölke.

Robert was not released from hospital until the end of August and says every week is a return to normality.

"A huge milestone for me was when the oxygen company came to take away all my oxygen equipment that I needed and was dependent on and it felt great."

He says his next milestone is to return to the gym in December and he also feels hes earned a trip abroad to visit friends.

For organ donor cards Freetext DONOR to 50050 or visit the website.

