Ireland will not be abandoned if there is a no-deal Brexit, insists Macron

Ireland will not be abandoned in a no-deal Brexit - which is now looking increasingly likely - the French president says.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar travelled to Paris todayto speak with Emmanuel Macron as the spotlight turns to how this country would deal with a crash-out Brexit.

Mr Macron said: "We will never abandon Ireland or the Irish people no matter what happens because this solidarity is the very purpose of the European project. Our priority shall be the good functioning of the EU and the single market. The EU cannot sustainably be the hostage to the solution to a political crisis in the UK.”

Mr Varadkar, who is also due to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Dublin tomorrow, said that "as things stand" Britain will leave the European Union on April 12 without a deal.

"However there is still time for the prime minister to come to the European Council with proposals, proposals that are credible and have a clear pathway to success. I think we need to be open to any proposals that she may bring forward to us," he said.

Mr Varadkar added that a no-deal scenario would put Ireland in a "difficult situation" as "we have to reconcile the Good Friday Agreement and obligations to protect the single market".

After the meeting, the Taoiseach said the issue of protecting the Single Market in a no-deal situation was discussed between the two leaders but he emphasised that there is no better alternative than the backstop.

Mr Varadkar thanked the French leader for his "solidarity" in "this difficult time" but called on all European countries to consider any options the Theresa May put forward to extend Brexit.

"It's very much the case at the moment that the UK is consumed by Brexit and Ireland, France the Europe should not be consumed by Brexit, we have a very positive forward-looking agenda for the European Union we want to deliver."