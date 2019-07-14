News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ireland to experience partial lunar eclipse on anniversary of moon landing

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, July 14, 2019 - 02:32 PM

Ireland will experience a partial lunar eclipse 50 years to the day since the Moon landing.

On Tuesday night almost two thirds of the Moon will be hidden in the Earth's shadow.

"This eclipse occurs exactly 50 years to the day that Neil Armstrong was launched to the Moon to make his historic 'small step/giant leap' a few days later," said David Moore, founder of Astronomy Ireland.

"It's as if the cosmos knew there was an important anniversary to alert the world to and organised this eclipse on this historic date to kick off Apollo 11 celebrations."

The event will take place from just before 10pm until midnight.

"As the sky darkens and the Moon rises we will get our best views of the eclipse from Ireland," explained Mr Moore.

Ireland won't see another eclipse of the Moon for over two years, Mr Moore said.

